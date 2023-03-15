Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to 'play for the New York Jets'

Breaking down Jabrill Peppers’ new contract with Patriots

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read

The New England Patriots signed safety Jabrill Peppers to a contract on Tuesday afternoon, and now the details have been revealed. ESPN’s Mike Reiss was able to break down the totals in a tweet on Wednesday.

Peppers’ total deal is two years, $9 million in base value with a $3.1 million signing bonus.  He will make $1.08 million in guaranteed money for 2023 and $3.18 million in 2024, with $1.8 million in guaranteed money. He will make $40,000 per game in 2023 and 2024.

Peppers played a key part on the New England defense last season, recording 60 combined tackles on the year.

New England still has not made a major free agent signing. However, they have been able to take care of in-house players at a quick rate.

More Patriots News!

Report: Patriots made trade calls for two big-name receivers

Aaron Rodgers announces he intends to join Jets in AFC East

Report: Patriots tender former third-round pick OT Yodny Cajuste

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

Recommended Stories