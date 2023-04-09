Breaking down the Iowa Hawkeyes’ offer to 2025 OT Nick Brooks

The Iowa Hawkeyes went ahead and tossed their name into the ring for one of the top offensive tackles in the 2025 class.

Why not? The Hawkeyes’ history with offensive linemen and offensive tackles is as good as anybody nationally.

Iowa offered class of 2025 offensive tackle Nick Brooks out of Buford High School in Alpharetta, Ga. The 6-foot-8, 330 pound offensive tackle is already regarded as a four-star talent by both Rivals and On3.

Rivals ranks Brooks as the nation’s No. 109 player overall, the No. 12 offensive tackle and the No. 16 player from Georgia in the 2025 class. Meanwhile, On3 rates Brooks as the country’s No. 142 player nationally, the No. 14 offensive tackle and the No. 18 player from Georgia.

The junior-to-be already has quite the offers sheet. Brooks also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.

It’s still very early in the 2025 class and the Hawkeyes are still awaiting their first 2025 pledge. Meanwhile, in the 2024 class, the Hawkeyes’ current set of seven commits ranks 15th nationally per 247Sports, 18th per Rivals, and 22nd per On3. The Hawkeyes just picked up a commitment in the 2024 class from Drew Campbell.

As Iowa looks to start fast in the 2025 class, here’s a look at Brooks’ full recruiting profile.

Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals 4 109 16 12 ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 4 142 18 14 247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Alpharetta, Ga. Projected Position OT Height 6-8 Weight 330 Class 2025

Recruitment

Visited on April 4

Offered on April 4

Offers list

Iowa Hawkeyes

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Iowa State

Louisville

Miami

Michigan

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

Penn State

Tennessee

Texas

Twitter

After another GREAT conversation with @CoachBarnett_OL I am truly truly grateful and honored to receive AN offer to THE UNIVERSE OF IOWA @TheIowaHawkeyes @TylerBarnesIOWA @CoachBrowne72 pic.twitter.com/nenoDXgGC2 — Nick Brooks (@nicolai_brooks) April 4, 2023

