Breaking down the Iowa Hawkeyes’ offer to 2025 OT Nick Brooks
The Iowa Hawkeyes went ahead and tossed their name into the ring for one of the top offensive tackles in the 2025 class.
Why not? The Hawkeyes’ history with offensive linemen and offensive tackles is as good as anybody nationally.
Iowa offered class of 2025 offensive tackle Nick Brooks out of Buford High School in Alpharetta, Ga. The 6-foot-8, 330 pound offensive tackle is already regarded as a four-star talent by both Rivals and On3.
Rivals ranks Brooks as the nation’s No. 109 player overall, the No. 12 offensive tackle and the No. 16 player from Georgia in the 2025 class. Meanwhile, On3 rates Brooks as the country’s No. 142 player nationally, the No. 14 offensive tackle and the No. 18 player from Georgia.
The junior-to-be already has quite the offers sheet. Brooks also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.
It’s still very early in the 2025 class and the Hawkeyes are still awaiting their first 2025 pledge. Meanwhile, in the 2024 class, the Hawkeyes’ current set of seven commits ranks 15th nationally per 247Sports, 18th per Rivals, and 22nd per On3. The Hawkeyes just picked up a commitment in the 2024 class from Drew Campbell.
As Iowa looks to start fast in the 2025 class, here’s a look at Brooks’ full recruiting profile.
Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rivals
4
109
16
12
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
4
142
18
14
247 Composite
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Vitals
Hometown
Alpharetta, Ga.
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-8
Weight
330
Class
2025
Recruitment
Visited on April 4
Offered on April 4
Offers list
Iowa Hawkeyes
Florida
Florida State
Georgia
Iowa State
Louisville
Miami
Michigan
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Penn State
Tennessee
Texas
After another GREAT conversation with @CoachBarnett_OL I am truly truly grateful and honored to receive AN offer to THE UNIVERSE OF IOWA @TheIowaHawkeyes @TylerBarnesIOWA @CoachBrowne72 pic.twitter.com/nenoDXgGC2
— Nick Brooks (@nicolai_brooks) April 4, 2023
