Breaking down the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 draft class

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers made nine selections in the 2021 NFL draft, starting with cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round and ending with running back Kylin Hill in the seventh round.

It’s time to break down the class. Best picks. Sleepers. Question marks. Winners. Losers. Strategy. Let’s dig in.

Here’s a closer look at the Packers’ draft class:

First pick: CB Eric Stokes

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) reacts after making a play during a game between Tennessee and Georgia in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

The backend of the first round can be a tough place to be. All the top talents are usually gone. It becomes a game of picking through a bunch of flawed but strong and similarly-graded prospects. The Packers had options, including trading down, but they decided to address a clear need with top-level traits at a premium position. Stokes has impressive length and elite speed at corner. There just aren't many football players in the world with a 78" wingspan and 4.29 speed. And he spent the last two seasons covering NFL-caliber wide receivers every week in the SEC, so he's battled tested like few others in the class, even if few quarterbacks actually tested him with targets. Considering he's only been playing the cornerback position for a few years, his journey down the developmental pathway is just beginning. There will be bumps in the road as Stokes continues learning how to transition in coverage and play physical without grabbing, but his ceiling is high. He will simply outrun some early mistakes. The Packers will hope he can push for playing time as a rookie and become a capable starter by 2022.

Best pick: WR Amari Rodgers

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) runs toward the end zone against Florida State during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Most third-round picks can't be considered guaranteed rookie contributors. Rodgers is different. Not only is he a perfect fit for the slot/gadget role within Matt LaFleur's scheme after excelling in a similar role at Clemson, but he has a unique type of skillset that could immediately add a different dimension to the offense. Think Randall Cobb. Win from the slot, produce in the middle of the field and create in the open field. He's also the heavy favorite to return punts and kicks. Still only 21, he played in 55 games at Clemson, a powerhouse program. Rodgers is a tough, smart, versatile and dependable football player. The Packers think he has elite run-after-the-catch ability. Expect LaFleur to find snaps and touches for him right away, and expect him to add meaningful value, even in a specialized role as a rookie.

Questionable pick: OL Royce Newman

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Time will tell if the Packers are right and Newman can play right tackle. It's certainly a gamble, given his concerning lack of length and experience on the edge (10 starts). He was never a dominant college tackle and looks destined for guard, a position where the Packers now have a half-dozen options. Oh, and he'll be 24 in August. Overall, this looks like the biggest reach of the entire draft class, probably by far. And once again, the Packers didn't take a sure-fire offensive tackle prospect during the first two days of the draft, which was disappointing given the depth and quality of this year's class. They are banking on the unique versatility of others to make it work at the position. The selections of Newman and Josh Myers during the first four rounds might suggest a move to offensive tackle is coming for Elgton Jenkins.

Sleeper pick: RB Kylin Hill

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Hill is going to be stuck behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, but he has the toughness and elusiveness as a runner, experience catching passes and reliability with the football to be the Jamaal Williams replacement. Getting him late in the seventh round is why teams are sometimes reluctant to pay running backs and why the Packers were probably comfortable letting Williams walk. Hill was a highly productive player in the SEC and has the physical traits to be a contributor in the NFL. Remember, Jones' deal is really only for two years. And injuries at running back happen all the time. There's a chance Hill will be a factor in the Packers backfield at some point, possibly as the complement to Dillon down the road.

Most intriguing pick: OL Cole Van Lanen

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, our pick for the "most intriguing pick" was Jon Runyan Jr. He ended up being a rookie contributor for the Packers offensive line, and he'll be competing for a starting job this year. In many ways, Van Lanen looks very similar to Runyan. He was a multi-year starter at left tackle in the Big Ten. He'll probably be moving inside in the NFL. He fits all the Packers' athletic testing thresholds for offensive linemen. He can be powerful in the run game. Both were sixth-round picks. He isn't as polished as Runyan coming out, but don't be surprised if Van Lanen ends up being a valuable depth piece for the Packers early in his career.

Must follow position: Center

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers took Myers at No. 62, one pick ahead of Creed Humphrey (Chiefs) and a handful of picks ahead of Quinn Meinerz (Broncos). Opinions on Myers were divided. Most saw Humphrey as the better player, and Meinerz could have a bright future at center. These three will be interesting to watch over the next few years. The Packers think Myers can play all three interior positions, and his playstyle in Ohio State's scheme should make for an easy transition to Green Bay's offense. He has some pass protection issues to clean up, and replacing All-Pro Corey Linsley at center will be no easy task. Time will tell if the Packers picked the right guy on Day 2.

Biggest winner: Adam Stenavich

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst just keeps giving Stenavich new tools to work with along the offensive line. For the second straight draft, the Packers took three offensive linemen, including second-round pick Josh Myers. Sure, the Packers lost three veterans (Corey Linsley, Lane Taylor, Rick Wagner) this offseason, but Gutekunst and LaFleur clearly trust their fast-rising offensive line coach to teach up these young, versatile draft picks. The Packers are now overflowing in options for the offensive line. Keeping the position group a strength despite the losses is now a real possibility.

Biggest loser: Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

A team doesn't use a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick at cornerback if the personnel department is happy with what's already on the roster. Yes, the Packers brought back King and Sullivan during free agency. But given the results of the draft, both might be entering their last season in Green Bay. The same goes for Jackson, who might not even make the initial 53-man roster to start the season. He could be a player the Packers need to trade. King can't be feeling good about returning to Green Bay in 2022 after the Packers took Stokes at No. 29 overall. His days are numbered. And although Stokes isn't a natural slot, the Packers probably hope their top pick can get on the field over Sullivan at some point in 2021. Shemar Jean-Charles was a scouting staff favorite in Green Bay and could be the future in the slot. It was a bad few days for any Packers cornerback not named Jaire Alexander.

Strategy breakdown: Hitting needs

(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Last year's draft was all about securing the future. This year felt much more about addressing the obvious needs and finding immediate contributors. Cornerback and offensive line were two of the team's biggest needs. The Packers drafted five of them total, including one each in the first two rounds. The slot/gadget receiver was a missing piece in LaFleur's scheme. The Packers nearly took Amari Rodgers at No. 62 and then traded up to No. 85 to get him. They added a defensive lineman, inside linebacker and running back on Day 3. The Packers prioritized getting big people and finding impact players in the passing game on both sides of the ball. Needs didn't drive the draft, but the Packers certainly did a nice job of knocking them out, one by one.

Overall assessment

This looks like a solid draft class. Nothing more, probably nothing less. The national assessment certainly hasn't been overly positive, but it wouldn't all that surprising if the Packers found four eventual starters from this class. Look at it this way: the Packers addressed their biggest need, replaced the best player they lost this offseason (Corey Linsley), and added a missing piece in the passing game, all during the first two days. Day 3 was for adding depth and finding specific role players, like, for instance, Tedarrell Slaton, who could be a nice find as a space-eating, two-gapping lineman. Is there a future Pro Bowler in this class? I honestly don't know. But the Packers did a commendable job filling in the cracks of an otherwise talented roster during this draft. Solid feels like the appropriate way of describing the work done over the three days. Sometimes, the weak link in a roster can sink even the best of teams. The Packers strengthened a bunch of weaknesses with these nine players.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Jags select Georgia Tech WR Jalen Camp with selection No. 209

    The Jags added more competition to their receivers group by drafting Georgia Tech WR Jalen Camp with their last pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • TJ Slaton drafted by Green Bay Packers

    Tedarrell Slaton is the seventh Florida Gators board in the NFL Draft Saturday, after being selected 173rd overall in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers. The defensive tackle continues Florida’s success in developing defensive linemen, as Slaton is now the seventh player drafted at the position since 2016. Slaton was also the fourth player from American Heritage high school to be selected in this year’s draft.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Titans trade No. 85 overall pick to Packers

    The Titans have traded their No. 85 overall pick to the Packers.

  • Alabama football ties 2001 Miami Hurricanes for top roster in NFL draft history, and it's not over yet

    The 2001 Miami Hurricanes roster had 38 players drafted. The 2021 NFL draft pushed Alabama 2017 even with them for most picks from one roster.

  • Shaw sends Brewers to 6-5 win over Dodgers in 11 innings

    Travis Shaw homered and hit a game-winning single, and the Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the 11th inning to beat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Saturday night. Los Angeles, which has dropped three straight to Milwaukee, also lost starter Dustin May to an apparent injury after he had thrown just 27 pitches. In the 11th, Drew Smith, who entered Saturday batting .222, hit a two-run triple off Drew Rasmussen to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 results: Jiri Prochazka KOs Dominick Reyes with brutal spinning elbow

    It might seem crazy for a fighter to get a title shot just two fights into the UFC's light heavyweight division. But Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) made his case in a big way with a massive second-round knockout of former title challenger ...

  • Packers adding pair of offensive linemen from University of Wisconsin

    The Packers drafted Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen and signed Jon Dietzen during the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Final grades for all 32 teams

    With the 2021 NFL draft in the books, it's time to grade every team for talent evaluation, scheme fit, and future potential.

  • Why Packers fans should be excited about Eric Stokes

    Breaking down the Green Bay Packers' selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes in the 2021 NFL draft

  • 'He's disrespecting us': Benches clear after Amir Garrett strikes out Anthony Rizzo

    Javier Báez says of Amir Garrett's post-strikeout celebration: "He's not doing it to pump (up) his teammates. He's disrespecting us."

  • Fashion Girls Agree—These '90s Sunglasses Trends Are Back (and Better Than Ever)

    See them then and now.

  • Game Recap: Heat 124, Cavaliers 107

    The Heat defeated the Cavaliers, 124-107. Kendrick Nunn recorded a team-high 22 points, along with four assists and two steals for the Heat, while Jimmy Butler added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists in the victory. Kevin Love (25 points, six rebounds, three assists) and Collin Sexton (25 points, four rebounds, eight assists) combined for 50 points for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 34-30 on the season, while the Cavaliers fall to 21-43.

  • Jets GM Joe Douglas wraps up the NFL draft with Jeane Coakley | 2021 NFL Draft

    SNY's Jeane Coakley chats with Jets GM Joe Douglas about team's selections at the NFL draft, and how the emphasis on offensive talent flipped over to the defensive side of the ball midway through the draft.

  • Bill Belichick asks dog Nike for advice on seventh-round pick

    Bill Belichick's dog Nike is back in the Patriots head coach's draft room and helped out with the team's seventh-round pick on Saturday.

  • ‘We no longer fear the tweet’: Biden brings US back to world stage in first 100 days

    The president has personally moved to repair partnerships, presenting himself as the anti-Trump, but some fear compromises have felt like business as usual Joe Biden at the White House on 11 March. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The most striking aspect of Joe Biden’s first 100 days in foreign policy is the change of style. With his emphasis on consultation with allies and partners, he is presenting himself on the world stage as the anti-Trump. This is what the president intends to convey with the catchphrase of his early weeks: “America is back.” With a flurry of early moves, the new administration reversed the “America first” exceptionalism of its predecessor, briskly rejoining the World Health Organization, the Paris climate accord, and the UN human rights council, while renewing the New Start arms control treaty with Russia and restarting talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal with Iran. Biden has personally moved to repair eastern and western partnerships, hosting the Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, as the first foreign leader to visit him in the Oval Office, and making the UK the destination of his first foreign trip, to attend June’s G7 summit in Cornwall. “No one nation can deal with all the crises of our time alone – from terrorism to nuclear proliferation to mass migration, cybersecurity, climate change – and as we’re experiencing now, pandemics,” Biden said in his speech to Congress on Wednesday. Jenna Ben-Yehuda, the president of the Truman National Security Project and a former state department official, said the return of diplomacy to the fore in US foreign policy has also been reflected in appointments of experienced veterans of past multilateral negotiations to high positions in the state department and national security council. “I think that calms nerves,” Ben-Yehuda said. “I think that ‘America is back’ also means consultation. We no longer have to fear the tweet, and the erraticism under Trump that had been pretty pervasive, has been replaced with consultation.” Joe Biden and Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese prime minister, in the Rose Garden of the White House on 16 April. Photograph: Getty Images The emerging Biden foreign policy shows some signs of going beyond a simple Obama restoration – most notably in a clear decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, in marked contrast to Obama’s reluctant and abortive surge. At the weekend, Biden took another step which Obama had shied away from, with the formal declaration that the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman troops constituted an act of genocide. The fury of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which had inhibited his predecessors, did not stop Biden, who unhesitatingly applied the same label to China’s persecution and mass incarceration of Muslim Uyghurs. “No responsible American president can remain silent when basic human rights are violated,” Biden said on Wednesday evening. “A president has to represent the essence of our country.” With Turkey and China, as with Russia, the Biden administration has sought to give priority to a clear stance on human rights while compartmentalising that stance from areas of common interest. It is a balancing act that many past administrations have tried with varying degrees of success – and one which the Trump administration barely attempted. Biden has emphasised his assertive approach to China, on trade and a military presence in the Indo-Pacific, as part of a foreign policy that benefits the American class. But he has pointed to the US and China’s common interest in addressing the climate crisis, and has invited Vladimir Putin to a summit meeting in Europe to talk about strategic stability, while at the same time sanctioning Russia for the SolarWinds cyber-attack and the attempted murder and jailing of the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. Supporters of the administration point to this approach as proof the US does not have to sacrifice its values for its national interests in relations with major rivals and adversaries. But some, including progressive Democrats fear that some compromises have felt too much like business as usual. The administration declassified an intelligence assessment implicating Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi, but did not sanction the Saudi crown prince. Arms sales were partially maintained to Saudi Arabia and fully to the United Arab Emirates, the UAE’s human rights record in Yemen notwithstanding. The administration also wavered on refugees, initially signalling it would maintain the ceiling of 15,000 admissions imposed by Trump, but then backtracking in the face of widespread outrage at the failure to honour a pledge to admit 62,500. “I think the zigzagging on immigration and Russia – agreeing that Putin is a ‘killer’, sanctioning senior Russians in retaliation for cyber-attacks, warning the Kremlin because of its trop buildups on the Russian border, but then inviting Putin to the climate conference and inviting him to a summit – has been surprising, given the extremely smooth and professional rollout of other policies,” said Constanze Stelzenmüller, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “I suppose that’s what happens when policy gets mugged by reality – but it also suggests that the policy is less than fully fleshed out.” There are also rumblings in the state department that the pledge to return to full-on diplomacy has not been matched with a commitment to career diplomats, who have so far felt shut out from the top ambassadorial positions. “The career diplomats I’ve spoken to are starting to think there is little substance to the slogan ‘Diplomacy is back’. Unless of course it means professional diplomats will be at the back of the line for top jobs,” said Brett Bruen, director of global engagement in the Obama White House. “It sure the heck is not what President Biden promised when he came to the state department saying that experience would be empowered and elevated. Instead, it seems as though we are headed back to business as usual, where ambassadorships are doled out as party favors to the well-to-do and well-connected.” There is no question that the US foreign policy is back on more familiar terrain after the four years of Trump, but following exactly the same pre-Trump is no longer an option. The global landscape has changed, Russia and China are more adversarial, the US weaker by comparison, and the climate crisis has become an emergency. For Biden, it will be an uphill climb.

  • Packers exercise fifth-year option on All-Pro CB Jaire Alexander

    The fifth-year option was exercised on Packers CB Jaire Alexander.

  • Trae Young with a buzzer beater vs the Chicago Bulls

    Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Chicago Bulls, 05/01/2021

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Khem Birch among top options

    Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.

  • Kevin Porter Jr. drops 50 to lead Rockets past Bucks, snaps LeBron James record

    The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.

  • NBA: Celtics G Marcus Smart suspended for threatening an official

    Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.