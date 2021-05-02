Breaking down the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 draft class

The Green Bay Packers made nine selections in the 2021 NFL draft, starting with cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round and ending with running back Kylin Hill in the seventh round.

It’s time to break down the class. Best picks. Sleepers. Question marks. Winners. Losers. Strategy. Let’s dig in.

Here’s a closer look at the Packers’ draft class:

First pick: CB Eric Stokes

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) reacts after making a play during a game between Tennessee and Georgia in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

The backend of the first round can be a tough place to be. All the top talents are usually gone. It becomes a game of picking through a bunch of flawed but strong and similarly-graded prospects. The Packers had options, including trading down, but they decided to address a clear need with top-level traits at a premium position. Stokes has impressive length and elite speed at corner. There just aren't many football players in the world with a 78" wingspan and 4.29 speed. And he spent the last two seasons covering NFL-caliber wide receivers every week in the SEC, so he's battled tested like few others in the class, even if few quarterbacks actually tested him with targets. Considering he's only been playing the cornerback position for a few years, his journey down the developmental pathway is just beginning. There will be bumps in the road as Stokes continues learning how to transition in coverage and play physical without grabbing, but his ceiling is high. He will simply outrun some early mistakes. The Packers will hope he can push for playing time as a rookie and become a capable starter by 2022.

Best pick: WR Amari Rodgers

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) runs toward the end zone against Florida State during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Most third-round picks can't be considered guaranteed rookie contributors. Rodgers is different. Not only is he a perfect fit for the slot/gadget role within Matt LaFleur's scheme after excelling in a similar role at Clemson, but he has a unique type of skillset that could immediately add a different dimension to the offense. Think Randall Cobb. Win from the slot, produce in the middle of the field and create in the open field. He's also the heavy favorite to return punts and kicks. Still only 21, he played in 55 games at Clemson, a powerhouse program. Rodgers is a tough, smart, versatile and dependable football player. The Packers think he has elite run-after-the-catch ability. Expect LaFleur to find snaps and touches for him right away, and expect him to add meaningful value, even in a specialized role as a rookie.

Story continues

Questionable pick: OL Royce Newman

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Time will tell if the Packers are right and Newman can play right tackle. It's certainly a gamble, given his concerning lack of length and experience on the edge (10 starts). He was never a dominant college tackle and looks destined for guard, a position where the Packers now have a half-dozen options. Oh, and he'll be 24 in August. Overall, this looks like the biggest reach of the entire draft class, probably by far. And once again, the Packers didn't take a sure-fire offensive tackle prospect during the first two days of the draft, which was disappointing given the depth and quality of this year's class. They are banking on the unique versatility of others to make it work at the position. The selections of Newman and Josh Myers during the first four rounds might suggest a move to offensive tackle is coming for Elgton Jenkins.

Sleeper pick: RB Kylin Hill

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Hill is going to be stuck behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, but he has the toughness and elusiveness as a runner, experience catching passes and reliability with the football to be the Jamaal Williams replacement. Getting him late in the seventh round is why teams are sometimes reluctant to pay running backs and why the Packers were probably comfortable letting Williams walk. Hill was a highly productive player in the SEC and has the physical traits to be a contributor in the NFL. Remember, Jones' deal is really only for two years. And injuries at running back happen all the time. There's a chance Hill will be a factor in the Packers backfield at some point, possibly as the complement to Dillon down the road.

Most intriguing pick: OL Cole Van Lanen

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, our pick for the "most intriguing pick" was Jon Runyan Jr. He ended up being a rookie contributor for the Packers offensive line, and he'll be competing for a starting job this year. In many ways, Van Lanen looks very similar to Runyan. He was a multi-year starter at left tackle in the Big Ten. He'll probably be moving inside in the NFL. He fits all the Packers' athletic testing thresholds for offensive linemen. He can be powerful in the run game. Both were sixth-round picks. He isn't as polished as Runyan coming out, but don't be surprised if Van Lanen ends up being a valuable depth piece for the Packers early in his career.

Must follow position: Center

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers took Myers at No. 62, one pick ahead of Creed Humphrey (Chiefs) and a handful of picks ahead of Quinn Meinerz (Broncos). Opinions on Myers were divided. Most saw Humphrey as the better player, and Meinerz could have a bright future at center. These three will be interesting to watch over the next few years. The Packers think Myers can play all three interior positions, and his playstyle in Ohio State's scheme should make for an easy transition to Green Bay's offense. He has some pass protection issues to clean up, and replacing All-Pro Corey Linsley at center will be no easy task. Time will tell if the Packers picked the right guy on Day 2.

Biggest winner: Adam Stenavich

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst just keeps giving Stenavich new tools to work with along the offensive line. For the second straight draft, the Packers took three offensive linemen, including second-round pick Josh Myers. Sure, the Packers lost three veterans (Corey Linsley, Lane Taylor, Rick Wagner) this offseason, but Gutekunst and LaFleur clearly trust their fast-rising offensive line coach to teach up these young, versatile draft picks. The Packers are now overflowing in options for the offensive line. Keeping the position group a strength despite the losses is now a real possibility.

Biggest loser: Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

A team doesn't use a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick at cornerback if the personnel department is happy with what's already on the roster. Yes, the Packers brought back King and Sullivan during free agency. But given the results of the draft, both might be entering their last season in Green Bay. The same goes for Jackson, who might not even make the initial 53-man roster to start the season. He could be a player the Packers need to trade. King can't be feeling good about returning to Green Bay in 2022 after the Packers took Stokes at No. 29 overall. His days are numbered. And although Stokes isn't a natural slot, the Packers probably hope their top pick can get on the field over Sullivan at some point in 2021. Shemar Jean-Charles was a scouting staff favorite in Green Bay and could be the future in the slot. It was a bad few days for any Packers cornerback not named Jaire Alexander.

Strategy breakdown: Hitting needs

(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Last year's draft was all about securing the future. This year felt much more about addressing the obvious needs and finding immediate contributors. Cornerback and offensive line were two of the team's biggest needs. The Packers drafted five of them total, including one each in the first two rounds. The slot/gadget receiver was a missing piece in LaFleur's scheme. The Packers nearly took Amari Rodgers at No. 62 and then traded up to No. 85 to get him. They added a defensive lineman, inside linebacker and running back on Day 3. The Packers prioritized getting big people and finding impact players in the passing game on both sides of the ball. Needs didn't drive the draft, but the Packers certainly did a nice job of knocking them out, one by one.

Overall assessment

This looks like a solid draft class. Nothing more, probably nothing less. The national assessment certainly hasn't been overly positive, but it wouldn't all that surprising if the Packers found four eventual starters from this class. Look at it this way: the Packers addressed their biggest need, replaced the best player they lost this offseason (Corey Linsley), and added a missing piece in the passing game, all during the first two days. Day 3 was for adding depth and finding specific role players, like, for instance, Tedarrell Slaton, who could be a nice find as a space-eating, two-gapping lineman. Is there a future Pro Bowler in this class? I honestly don't know. But the Packers did a commendable job filling in the cracks of an otherwise talented roster during this draft. Solid feels like the appropriate way of describing the work done over the three days. Sometimes, the weak link in a roster can sink even the best of teams. The Packers strengthened a bunch of weaknesses with these nine players.

1

1