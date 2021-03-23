Breaking down GMFB’s ridiculously broken comp of Cowboys, Giants offenses

Every once in a while, something ridiculous makes its way onto a Twitter timeline and it makes a reader cock their head to the side in amazement and wonderment of whether or not the Tweeter and the reader live in the same universe. Such a thing happened on Monday courtesy of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football account.

Now full disclosure, sports talk shows tend to legitimize points of view which nobody truthfully holds just to engage in debate during segments. This trend was ushered in a long time ago and has earned carnival barkers such as Skip Bayless, Colin Cowherd and Steven A. Smith untold millions for being extremely good at entertaining the type of sports fan that loves this stuff. There’s a market for everything in this land of millions. While most of those conversations don’t deserve to be brought to light, this one was particularly interesting as it pits the offensive weaponry of the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants.

This conversation ends after the first name on the list. What are y'all even doing? https://t.co/8tdNzHAa3o — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) March 22, 2021

Since they even dared to fill viewer’s time with this argument, a quick breakdown is in order.

Ridiculously slanted groupings

If one looks at this graphic and says to themselves, "Hey, the Giants are being allowed to play with more guys!" Yes, they'd be correct. Somehow, Dalton Schultz and or Tony Pollard or Cedrick Wilson were left off of this graphic. Why? While Schultz is expected to lose his starting gig to Blake Jarwin, as a second-tight end, he's more than comparable to late-career Kyle Rudolph. Rudolph hasn't had more than 39 catches in either of his last two seasons. Last year he had 28 receptions for 334 yards and one score. Schultz had 63 catches for 615 yards and four scores. Rudolph had Kirk Cousins throwing him the rock, Schultz had Andy Dalton and practice squad callups tossing him the rock. His season was comparable to Evan Engram (63 catches, 654 yards, one TD) and Schultz's about to be benched for Jarwin. Neither Pollard or Wilson are world beaters currently, but their inclusion certainly helps even the combatants if the crew is including the speedy John Ross who has played just 27 games in four seasons.

Story continues

Missing offensive lines

(Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Leave it to a sports talk show to ignore the group that protects the quarterbacks and opens lanes for the running backs. One on side there's Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and La'el Collins as the three best offensive linemen. On the other side there's... well.. Kyle Murphy, Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart. To put this in perspective, the Giants best OL in 2020 was Kevin Zeitler who has departed after being released. Cam Erving graded better than Zeitler last season. Starting left guard Will Hernandez wishes he was as consistent as Connor Williams. Yes, that Connor Williams. To not bring up the gulf in talent that makes up exactly 50% of the non-QB offense is purposeful omission.

The quarterbacks

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

One is Dak Prescott. The other is Daniel Jones. At the most important position in all of sports. Let's turn(over) the page. Next.

Running Backs

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Make no mistake about it, Elliott had a down year last year. He had serious fumbling problems in the first half of the season and thanks to a makeshift offensive line the run game in general was abysmal as his yards-per-carry dropped to 4.0. It was not a good season. Yet still, it was better than Barkley's. One could make an argument that talent-wise, the two are comparable and even one that Barkley could possess more talent at this point of their careers is a viable stance that could be supported. However... Barkley doesn't play. That has to count for something, right? Elliott missed his first career game due to injury in 2020, his fifth year in the league. Barkley has missed 17 games in his last two seasons, just his second and third in the league. In a position known for wear and tear, and where the explanation behind Elliott's statistical regression over his career has been the workload, how would Barkley missing more than a season's worth of games not enter into the conversation comparing the two?

Wide Receivers

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Kenny Golladay was a great get for the Giants and he will certainly help Jones' ability to spread the ball around, giving him a legitimate target with huge mitts, an impressive catch radius and ability to come down with contested balls. He's a legitimate No. 1 receiver, with a career catch rate (58.1%) more in line with Amari Cooper's in Oakland (57.8%) than Cooper in Dallas (68.9%). Perhaps he gets a bump here in a new offense, but Cooper went from Derek Carr to Prescott. Golladay is going from Matt Stafford to Jones. Is that an upgrade for him, or a downgrade? Most would say the latter and folks shouldn't be surprised if his impressive stat line from 2019 (65 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns) is his ceiling now instead of a floor for future performance. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton have one campaign with over 800 receiving yards between their seven combined seasons in the league. Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb have one season below 800 yards between their four combined seasons. These dudes are just built different, and that's only looking at Lamb's absolute floor as he's going to be the best of all of these receivers in very short order.

Coaching

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

One aspect that is missed in these positional comparisons are the offenses the players exist in. Anyone remember the change in the Cowboys' scoring potential once Kellen Moore took over as the OC and play caller in Dallas? The guy he took the reins from, Jason Garrett, is the OC for the Giants. This smells like a Dallas advantage as well.

Conclusion

Admittedly, each of the analysts of the segment, "Would You Rather...?" made it clear that Dallas was the rightful choice. One host tried to make the argument he's not ready to hand it over to the Cowboys completely, but two were fully on board. The host hemmed and hawed about if this guy stays healthy and this guy gives his best performance ever then there's a fighting chance, but the verdict is pretty clear. There's an argument at a couple of positions, but the Cowboys are clearly dominant at the most important (QB) and they win a large majority of the other position battles.

1

1