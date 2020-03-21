Breaking down the Giants' depth chart: Both lines could still use some fixing

The Giants have made a few free agent additions while bringing back some familiar faces to upgrade their roster for the 2020 season. Here's how their depth chart shakes out at the moment, and more importantly, where they can improve moving forward...

The Giants wanted some backup quarterback competition behind Jones, and that's when they got McCoy on a one-year deal on Thursday. Matt Moore was their first option, but he turned down their offer. McCoy was next on the list.

RUNNING BACK: Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman, Jon Hilliman, Eli Penny

The Giants might have explored a different backup for Barkley this season, but there was no point. Gallman is doable, and Barkley will be looking to emulate his 2018 rookie campaign after missing a few games last season with an ankle injury.

WIDE RECEIVER: Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Core, Reggie White Jr., Da'Mari Scott, David Sills V, Amba Etta-Tawo, Alex Bachman

The Giants saw a few players leave in this group once the season ended. Cody Latimer, Corey Coleman and Russell Shepard are all off the depth chart now, as the Giants might look toward the mid and late rounds of the draft to add some more playmaking power here. Core returns as a special teamer first, then receiver if need be.

TIGHT END: Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo, Garrett Dickerson, C.J. Conrad

The Giants are hoping Engram can stay healthy this season because if he does, this could be a very versatile group. The 6-foot-8 Toilolo was brought in as a blocking tight end who can free up Engram and even Smith in the passing game, and allow them to truly focus on that.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT: Nate Solder, Chad Slade

LG: Will Hernandez, Nick Gates

C: Spencer Pulley, Jon Halapio

RG: Kevin Zeitler, Nick Gates

RT: Cam Fleming, Eric Smith









Fleming is the newest addition to this line, taking over for Mike Remmers who walks into free agency following one season with the Giants. Do the Giants want him to be their right tackle when the season starts, though? He's young and has experience playing both tackle positions with the Cowboys. But if the Giants want to go tackle in the first round of the draft, he could move to a depth option.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Leonard Williams (DT), Dexter Lawrence (DT) , B.J. Hill (DT), Dalvin Tomlinson (NT), RJ McIntosh (DT), Chris Slayton (NT), Kevin Wilkins (DT)

At the moment, there's no real telling how new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is going to set up his defensive line, whether it's a traditional 4-3, 3-4, or a hybrid. So we're just going to bring in our big men here, with Williams highlighting the group after the Giants slapped the franchise tag on him. It's less than ideal, but Dave Gettleman had to keep him aboard after dishing out draft capital to trade for him last season.

LINEBACKERS: Blake Martinez (ILB), Ryan Connelly (ILB), Kyler Fackrell (OLB), Oshane Ximines (OLB), David Mayo (ILB), Josiah Tauaefa (ILB), Lorenzo Carter (OLB), Devante Downs (OLB), Chris Peace (OLB), Nate Harvey (ILB)

The biggest omission here is Markus Golden, whom the Giants very well may sign again after a solid 2019 season. But the Giants are banking on Fackrell to do exactly what Golden did last season and emulate his 2018 campaign where he had double-digit sacks. Graham knows him from his days with the Packers, so he has faith it will happen.

Martinez is another great pickup to take the place of Alec Ogletree, whom many assumed the Giants would cut this offseason.

CORNERBACKS: James Bradberry, DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal, Corey Ballentine, Grant Haley, Derrick Baity Jr., Rashaan Gaulden

Gettleman filled a huge need in bringing in a veteran corner to make up for Janoris Jenkins' release late last season. Behind Byron Jones, Bradberry was considered the next-best corner on the market, and having drafted him back in Carolina, Gettleman reunites with the man that will be the No. 1 back on the team. Baker, Beal, and Ballentine all played their first seasons in 2019, so they'll look to improve this year.

SAFETY: Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love, Sean Chandler, Nate Ebner, Mark McLaurin

Peppers will be returning after missing the final five games of the season with a transverse fracture in his back. The Giants like what they saw from him after coming over in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, and he figures to be a defensive captain candidate. As for who plays next to him, Love converted to safety after being drafted in the fourth round last year. The Giants may be trying to find a better option still.

KICKER: Aldrick Rosas

Giants made sure to used a second-round tender on Rosas to scare away any teams trying to poach the 2018 Pro Bowler from Big Blue. He had a down 2019, but he is one of the better, young kickers in the game.

PUNTER: Riley Dixon, Sean Smith

Dixon is the clear leader here with Smith there to just add some competition.

CONCLUSION

The Giants still have a few areas they can improve on as Gettleman still searches in the free agent pool, and gears up for the NFL Draft:

Edge rusher: Getting another pass rusher seems critical for this group that is still lacking effective ones. Yes, Fackrell could have a resurgent year, but with Ximines and Carter still right behind him, there's a lot more to be desired there. With franchise tags going on a lot of defensive ends and outside linebackers, the choices were slim. That's why Gettleman played it safe and didn't overspend for someone like Jadeveon Clowney.

Offensive tackle/line depth: With that No. 4 overall pick, though, the Giants could easily help that offensive line with a tackle for Jones to hide behind for years to come. There's several, and to acquire more draft picks, the Giants may be looking to trade down. Expect Gettleman to stock up on more depth, too, in the later rounds.

Safety: A safety isn't a priority if the Giants believe they saw enough good play from Love to have him work next to Peppers this season. Worth looking into a more secure option on the market if there is one, though.

Wide Receiver: Again, not a necessity. But the Giants might like bringing in someone who's a taller receiver for red zone situations. Overall, they could use better depth