Breaking down the future of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics had a substantial offseason in terms of team building, making key trades for players like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. The overarching motivation for these moves was to shake up the team after a disappointing finish to the 2022-23 postseason and to support the young core of All-NBA forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Porzingis, despite initial skepticism, impressed with his offensive capabilities in the preseason, offering versatility and a potential post presence. His ability to create mismatches and open up opportunities for Tatum and Brown with his shooting is a valuable addition. The team’s playmaking and offensive dynamics appear promising via Holiday as well.

The Folks behind the “Hardwood Knocks” podcast linked up with CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning to talk about what next season might look like for Boston.

Check it out in the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire