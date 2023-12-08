Breaking down all four starting QBs in the 2024 College Football Playoffs

The 2024 College Football Playoffs are set to kick off on Jan. 1 of the new year and it feels like we have the strongest field we’ve had to date.

The final four includes the Alabama Crimson Tide who make their eighth appearance in the 10 seasons of the playoffs as well as Michigan, Texas and Washington. Of the four teams, they have a combined total of two losses, one of which was Alabama’s, which came against Texas in Week 2.

The Michigan Wolverines are the odds-on favorite to win the national championship as they enter the playoffs undefeated and coming off of a 26-0 victory over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship and a 30-24 victory over Ohio State. However, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide thrive in underdog moments like this.

A large reason that all four of these teams find themselves in the thick of the playoffs is because of the guy they have lined behind center. The margins shrink in the playoffs and it becomes imperative that you have a quarterback who isn’t going to be overwhelmed by the stage and make crucial mistakes, and I don’t think any of these guys will.

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines have relied heavily on the run game, but McCarthy has still been really good when they’ve called his number. He is completing an outstanding 74.2% of his passes that have gone for 2,630 yards and 19 touchdowns to only four interceptions. However, McCarthy only has one passing touchdown in his last five games which came on Nov. 18 against Maryland.

In his sixth year of college football and second year with the Huskies, Michael Penix has led the Huskies to an undefeated season and the Pac-12’s first playoff appearance since UW lost 24-7 to Alabama in 2017. Penix has turned into a new player since joining Washington and has been outstanding this year completing 65.9% of his passes for 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns to nine picks.

According to 24/7 Sports, Quinn Ewers was graded as a perfect 100 overall recruit who left high school a year early to join Ohio State. After sitting for one year, he transferred to Texas where he became the missing piece the Longhorns have longed for since Colt McCoy. Ewers and the Longhorns went into Tuscaloosa and beat Alabama this year which was arguably the most impressive win this season. Ewers has completed 70.7% of his passes for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Jalen Milroe - Alabama Crimson Tide

No player in these playoffs, let alone quarterbacks, has had to overcome more than Jalen Milroe has this season. After being benched in Week 3 against USF, Milroe responded over the following nine weeks with nine straight victories and climbed back into the top five of the Heisman Trophy odds. Milroe has a good chance to enter the 2024 season as the Heisman favorite after completing 68.1% of his passes for 2,718 yards and 23 touchdowns to six interceptions. He’s also tacked on 140 carries for 468 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Which QB gets the job done?

As I like to say, not many people have ever gotten rich betting against Nick Saban. The Tide will enter the contest as underdogs, despite arguably playing better than anyone else in the country right now. The SEC has had a field day against the Big Ten in the playoffs, but this will definitely be the most competitive game to date. I do think it is worth noting that outside of Ohio State, this will be the first real test Michigan has played as their out-of-conference schedule consisted of Eastern Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. I think Milroe is the most dynamic player at the position and has proven against the top competition he can get the job done. I tend to expect Texas to beat Washington, and that’s perfect because I would love for the Tide to get that rematch. It’s really hard to beat a team like Alabama twice, just ask Les Miles.

