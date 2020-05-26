It looks like hockey is on its way back, and before the players resume formal practices the sportsbooks wasted no time releasing odds on which team will take home Lord Stanley's Cup In 2020.

For bettors in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, FOX Bet and FanDuel lists the orange and black at 11-1 ($100 bet pays $1,100). These numbers are right around what the Flyers were listed at right before the coronavirus pandemic caused the sports world to come to a screeching halt. The Flyers have the seventh-best odds to win the Cup behind Boston, St. Louis, Colorado, Tampa Bay, Vegas and Washington.

According to the Superbook in Las Vegas, the Flyers are listed at 12-1 ($100 bet will win $1,200) to be crowned champions. The Flyers opened up at odds of 25-1 last May.

Back on Halloween, the Flyers' odds reached as high as 50-1 to win the title. Over the course of the year, the odds have gone up and down like the Sea Serpent roller coaster on Wildwood's boardwalk. In early February, their odds rose again to around 40-1 before a winter hot streak.

In case you were wondering, the "Play Gloria" St. Louis Blues opened at 40-1 to win the Cup a season ago. That season ended with a mini Mummers celebration down in South Philadelphia. Let's hope we have something to celebrate come this fall, even if it means we still have to social distance and not celebrate in grand fashion down Broad Street.

Stanley Cup odds 2020: Updated look as NHL releases plan to resume play originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia