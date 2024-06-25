Breaking down Florida football's 2025 recruiting class so far and potential targets

Florida football has landed six commitments so far for its 2025 recruiting class.

The Florida Gators held their annual Friday Night Lights recruiting event at The Swamp last Friday, inviting 19 schools from within the state and South Georgia to complete in a 7-on-7 football tournament.

The 19 schools competing included:

– Tallahassee (Florida) Rickards

– Kingston (Georgia) Camden County

– Zephyrhills (Florida)

– Pompano Beach (Florida) Monarch

– St. Augustine (Florida)

– Vero Beach (Florida)

– Jacksonville (Florida) Bertram Trail

– Orlando (Florida) Jones

– Miami (Florida) Norland

– Miami (Florida) Booker T. Washington

– Haines City (Florida)

– Quitman (Georgia) Brooks County

– Ocala (Florida) Vanguard

– Daytona Beach (Florida) Mainland

– Hollywood (Florida) Miramar

– Valdosta (Georgia)

– Panama City (Florida) Bay

– Lake Worth (Florida) Santaluces Community

– Lake Wales (Florida)

Whether the new approach to Friday Night Lights will pay dividends remains to be seen. For now, though, Florida has work to do to grow its class into one that will help UF vault into contention for an SEC title. UF's class currently ranks 69th nationally, per 247 sports, with two four-star and four three-star recruits.

Here's a look at UF's commitments so far for 2025:

Florida football 2025 commitments

Jalen Wiggins

Position: Edge rusher

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 255

School/Hometown: Rickards HS/Tallahassee

Rating: Four-star (per 247 Sports)

The Skinny: Coming off a 2023 HS season that included 31 tackles for loss, 37 QB hurries, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Waltez Clark

Position: RB/WR

Height/Weight: 6-1, 194

School/Hometown: Plant HS/Tampa

Rating: Four-star (per 247 Sports)

The Skinny: Rushed for 476 yards and 15 TD on 77 carries (6.2 yards per carry) while also catching 22 passes for 358 yards and 4 TD in the 2023 season.

Jeramiah McCloud

Position: DL

Height/Weight: 6-3, 280

School/Hometown: Gasden County HS/Havana

Rating: Three-star (per 247 Sports)

The Skinny: Finished 2023 season with 55 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 12 sacks to help Gadsden County go 6-5 and make the Florida 2S playoffs.

Micah Jones

Position: TE

Height/Weight: 6-5, 245

School/Hometown: Madison Central HS/Madison, Miss.

Rating: Three-star (per 247 Sports)

The Skinny: Finished 2023 season with 168 receiving yards and 1 TD. Per 247Sports composite, Jones is the No. 28 overall tight end and the No. 15 recruit in Mississippi for the Class of 2025.

Chad Gasper

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-10, 200

School/Hometown: Katy Jordan HS/Fulshear, Texas

Rating: Three-star (per 247 Sports)

The Skinny: Rushed for 300 yards and 2 TDs in nine high school games in 2023, while adding 8 catches for 127 yards.

Hayden Craig

Position: P

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190

School/Hometown: Bridgton Academy/Bridgton, Maine

Rating: Three-star (per 247 Sports)

The Skinny: A lefty combo kicker/punter, Craig is the fifth-rated punter in the counter per 247Sports. At the 2024 Kohl's Eastern Showcase Camp for punters and kickers in May, Craig's best punt went for 46 yards, with a hang time of 4.31 seconds.

Potential Florida football 2025 targets

Vernell Brown III

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-11, 170

School/Hometown: Jones HS/Orlando

Rating: Four-star (per 247 Sports)

The Skinny: The son of former UF cornerback/wide receiver Vernell Brown Jr., the younger Brown is a dynamic offensive and return threat. He caught 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 TD on offense while scoring four more TDs on special teams (3 punt returns and a kickoff return). Brown also has offers from Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Alabama.

Joshua Moore

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-4, 205

School/Hometown: West Broward HS/Pembroke Pines

Rating: Three-star (per 247 Sports)

The Skinny: Finished 2023 season with 50 catches for 835 yards and 9 TD, helping lead West Broward to the 4M playoffs. Also being recruited by Miami, Florida State, Arkansas and Auburn.

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-4, 315

School/Hometown: Raines HS/Jacksonville

Rating: Five-star (per 247 Sports)

The Skinny: He's committed to FSU, but there are rumblings that Florida is working hard to flip him. Thomas visited the UF campus earlier this month, and he's visited LSU as well. He's rated as the top offensive recruit in the 2025 class and would address UF's weakness at tackle that the Gators have tried to address in the transfer portal with the additions of Devon Manuel (Arkansas) and Brendan Crenshaw-Dickson (San Diego State).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football 2025 recruiting class, commitments, targets