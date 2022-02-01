Breaking down Florida football’s 2022 schedule

Billy Napier has a plan. That much we know. We even know how he has divided the “Eight Phases” of that plan.

“Foundation, identity, spring practice, discretionary period, summer regimen, training camp, in season and postseason.”

That’s what he told us the day he was introduced as Florida’s new coach.

Of course, it was the poet laureate of The Hangover movies Mike Tyson who once said, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

And we know the punches are coming

Whether they land or not remains to be seen, but there is little doubt the first schedule Napier will face is a beast.

It’s the SEC. You expect that.

This one is a little more severe than normal.

And that’s without Texas and Oklahoma joining yet.

So, let’s do some dividing of our own, cutting the Gator schedule into quarters. Win all four quarters and you could have a great start to your Gator career, Billy Boy.

FIRST QUARTER: Utah, Kentucky, USF

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Toughness level: $2 steak

This is not the kind of opener you want unless you already have had time to get your plan into the functional state. Utah won 10 games and the Pac-12 last year, has phenomenal dual-threat quarterback Cam Rising and beat Oregon twice last year by a combined score of 76-17.

The Utes also have a head coach in his 18th season, Kyle Whittingham, an Urban Meyer protégé. And 15 starters returning. Utah will likely be in the preseason top 10. Welcome to Gainesville. We hope it’s humid.

Then, it’s a team that rushed the field on you last year and has beaten you two of the last four times you played. Under Dan Mullen, Florida lost its winning streak against Kentucky and its road winning streak against the Wildcats.

Well done.

The Wildcats can make the argument they have the second-best program in the East. That hurts to hear, Gator fans, but it’s true.

The USF game will be a bit of a soft cushion to land on but the first two games are brutal.

SECOND QUARTER: At Tennessee, Eastern Washington, Missouri

Story continues

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Toughness level: Overcooked skirt steak

You saw what that crowd was like when Tennessee played Ole Miss in 2021 and we saw it back in the Butch Jones game when Tennessee won.

The Vols have momentum, even with a controversial bowl loss to dwell on during the offseason.

The placement of the Eastern Washington game is odd. But it will almost be like a bye week.

And then Missouri at home. It feels like Mizzou wants to jump on the rivalry board with Florida after last year’s win (the final straw for Mullen) and the controversy of 2020.

There isn’t any room on that train, but this is a must-win game for Florida no matter what happens in the earlier games.

THIRD QUARTER: LSU, Georgia, at Texas A&M

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Toughness level: Old shoe, no salt

Yes, there is a bye week in here right before Georgia. Other than that, yikes.

You get LSU at home, where it won the last time and has a WINNING RECORD! the last 10 times it has played in Gainesville (6-4).

Of course, there is also the Brian Kelly factor. That said, this is the easiest game of this quarter.

Because Georgia is not going away. It will be interesting to see how Napier treats a rivalry game like this one. It will be interesting to see where the Bulldogs are when this game rolls around.

Finish it up with your second game in three years at Texas A&M, where the school is spending money so quickly it can’t print it fast enough.

That place will be rocking and A&M could very well be a top-five team when the Gators come calling. The week after Georgia. Nice scheduling SEC.

FOURTH QUARTER: South Carolina, at Vanderbilt, at FSU

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Toughness level: Flank steak

The Gators finish with a pair of road games and there is no telling how important they will be. Still, Vanderbilt is Vanderbilt and FSU isn’t FSU. Not yet anyway.

The South Carolina game will be a chance for the players to get their revenge, but the coaches are going to try to figure out a way to stop Spencer Rattler. He loves seeing the Gators on the other side of the field.

That’s the thing. You can’t really predict late-season games because of injuries and the transfer portal and players who either exceed or fall woefully short of expectations.

The fourth quarter of this schedule is definitely the easiest. We think.

But what if South Carolina’s finish last season was the start of something? And what if FSU gets closer to being back in the third year of Mike Norvell?

As the Jethro Tull song goes, “Nothing is easy, though time gets you worrying, my friend, it’s OK.”

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1