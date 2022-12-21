Breaking down Florida basketball’s Jumpman Invitational loss to Oklahoma

Florida has an Oklahoma problem. A big (12) Oklahoma problem.

Over the last three years, the Sooners have beaten the Gators in just about everything – football, basketball, softball and baseball. On Tuesday night, it was basketball again as the Gators fell 62-53 in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The loss leaves Florida at 7-5 entering Southeastern Conference play with only one non-conference game left in late January at the Kansas State Wildcats in a reunion game against former Gator and on-court catastrophe survivor Keyontae Johnson.

Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday night’s upset (according to the oddsmakers) on neutral court to the Sooners in the Jumpman Invitational.

What happened

Florida amped up the defense in a physical game, but the Gators struggled again with 3-point shooting.

Not that it stopped the Gators from trying.

Florida went 2-for-22 from three and missed all nine tries from beyond the arc in the second half. Meanwhile, Oklahoma (9-3) made five threes in the second half and outrebounded Florida 42-37.

Florida got out to an 11-point lead in the first half using a tenacious defense to force Oklahoma into turnovers and bad shots.

But the Gators did what they have done a lot this season, allowing the opponent to close out the half strong. This time, it was a 10-2 run by the Sooners that cut the halftime lead to 31-29.

What it means

It was another chance to get a win that could very well have turned into a Quad 1. But this team finished up the pre-conference schedule without a quality win.

Instead, the Gators limp into the SEC schedule with a team that still doesn’t seem to know its identity. They shoot a lot of threes, but any semblance of defense knocks Florida off its game.

Player of the Game: Oklahoma

Grant Sherfield, the transfer from Nevada, came in as the leading scorer for the Sooners and only had seven points at the half. But he got hot in the second half, finishing the game with 22 points and making 4-for-6 from three. His threes all felt like daggers in what was a closer game than the final margin indicates.

Player of the Game: Florida

[autotag]Colin Castleton[/autotag] battled, returning to the offensive form he showed in the first five games and hasn’t shown lately. He finished with 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting and also had eight rebounds. He was hampered because of foul trouble on power forward [autotag]Alex Fudge[/autotag], who finished scoreless.

Inside the numbers

There’s no way to get around the 2-for-22. Except to make it worse. Because one of the two Florida threes made was a bank shot by [autotag]Kowacie Reeves[/autotag]. The Gators have been spotty on threes all year, but it really got bad after Florida took an 11-point lead and the Gators started chunking them up wildly. Florida is now shooting 35.6% from long range for the season.

He said it

“We played pretty well except for that (shooting threes). Holding them to 62 is good enough to win. If you had told me we’d hold them to under 40 percent shooting, I would have thought we got it done. We have to push through and breakthrough in one of these games.” – Todd Golden

Next up

The Gators don’t play again until they open SEC play a week from Wednesday, Dec. 28, with a road trip to Auburn (9-2). The Tigers, ranked 24th in the USA Today Coaches poll, have lost two of their last three games including a loss at USC Sunday. Auburn is finishing up its West Coast trip with a game at Washington Wednesday night.

