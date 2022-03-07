Breaking down five newcomers who could make an impact for Auburn in 2022

There are five freshmen to keep an eye on this season. Two offensive players and three defensive players are at the very top of our list. All five were highly recruited out of high school and will more than likely be featured abundantly over the course of the spring.

Omari Kelly, Wide Receiver

Omari Kelly was regarded as a four-star WR by 247Sports. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, he has played against some of the best competition in the state. Within the past few months, the Tigers have lost wide receivers Kobe Hudson and Javarrius Johnson via the transfer portal. They also lost Demetris Robertson (graduated). The three ranked No. 1, No. 3, and No. 5 respectively in receptions.

This makes Kelly’s impact that much larger for the Spring. At his high school, Kelly ran track and field. The Tigers could definitely use someone that has world-class speed. It will be interesting to see how Kelly develops over the Spring. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he were in the rotation for a starting role in the Fall.

Micah Riley-Ducker, Tight End

Micah Riley-Ducker is a 6’6 Tight End out of the state of Nebraska. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 19 tight end in the class. Former Auburn TE JJ Pegues recently transferred to Ole Miss so that makes his impact just as large. His frame and skillset should definitely have him in the mix to earn playing time for the Fall.

Next, we check on the defensive players to watch

JaDarian Rhym, Defensive Back

JaDarian Rhym is an interesting name to keep an eye on. 247Sports ranked Rhym as a 4-star DB. The reason you should keep an eye on Rhym is because of the departures that the Tigers had in the secondary. Safety Smoke Monday and cornerback Roger McCreary both declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Although Rhym hasn’t practiced for the Tigers, he is still very intriguing.

In 2020, he received All-Region first-team selections at DB in Class 6a in the state of Georgia. With that being said, he too has played against some of the best talents in the state. The cornerback position will be one to keep an eye on as the spring approaches.

Robert Woodyard, Linebacker

Robert Woodyard was once an Alabama commit. The product of Mobile ranks as the 13th best Linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports. With the loss of Zakoby McClain to the NFL draft, the Tigers will look for answers at the linebacker position. He could definitely be a player to keep an eye on in the Spring. Although Pappoe is returning for his senior year, the Tigers still have to find someone to line up next to him.

Austin Ausberry, Defensive Back

Austin Ausberry hauls from the Bayou. He was ranked as the No. 22nd cornerback in the country. Like Rhym, he also has a chance to compete for a spot in the Spring. The two will likely battle for a spot alongside Nehemiah Pritchett and Jaylin Simpson. It will be interesting to see how everything looks by the Fall. All five of these players could have lasting impacts on the Tigers’ success in 2022.