Breaking down the final Week 17 Saints injury report vs. Eagles

Week 17 is nearly here, and the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to travel up north for a game with the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams released their final injury reports, which you can find here in brief — but we’ll be taking a deeper dive on each player listed to get an idea of who’s in, who’s out, and who is available for Sunday’s matchup:

Out

Starting free safety Marcus Maye (shoulder) wasn’t able to practice this week and has been preemptively ruled out from Week 17’s game. He has played 10 of his first 15 games with the Saints while managing a couple of injuries, playing every defensive snap in 9 of those contests (he was limited to 85% of snaps back in Week 2).

Starting left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) was also held out of practice this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Peat only appeared in 12 games this year due to an unrelated injury, so he’s still searching for his first full season. That may not come with the Saints in 2023 if they choose to part ways with him as a salary cap casualty.

Reserve running back Dwayne Washington (illness) is continuing to suffer from cluster migraines, which have kept him away from the team for most of the last month. Here’s hoping he recovers soon from this painful condition.

Two Eagles players were preemptively ruled out: right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe).

Doubtful

There are no Saints players designated as doubtful for this week’s game, but that’s the term used by the Eagles for quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder). He’s dealing with a sprained throwing shoulder and is unlikely to play on Sunday with backup passer Gardner Minshew starting in his place.

Questionable

Backup safety Justin Evans (shoulder) was limited in practice throughout the week and is questionable to play. It would be good to have him in the lineup with Maye ruled out even if Evans typically plays the slot for New Orleans.

Starting cornerback Marshon Latttimore (abdomen) is questionable as well, which has been the case for him in each of the last three games (not counting the bye week). He’s been slow to recover from broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis this week after missing the Browns game, so it’s a good sign that he’s at least questionable to play against the Eagles.

Starting linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) was also limited this week. Like Olave, he was ruled out altogether last week, so this is a positive for him. We’ll see if he can play.

Reserve linebacker Chase Hansen (knee) was a late addition to the injury report on Friday, though he practiced fully throughout the week. He previously spent a month on injured reserve with a knee injury so this may be related.

No Eagles players are questionable for Sunday.

Available

Backup linebacker Kaden Elliss (hand) practiced fully all week and should start in relief of Werner if the starter can’t go. He’s played really well in spot duty.

Starting running back Alvin Kamara (quadricep) missed two practices due to a personal issue but participated fully on Friday and is expected to play.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness) followed his usual practice routine of resting on Wednesday, working on a limited basis on Thursday, and practicing fully on Friday.

Many Eagles players were listed on the injury report this week but are expected to play, with several of them given a rest day. That group includes defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, left guard Landon Dickerson, defensive end Brandon Graham, center Jason Kelce, and right guard Isaac Seumalo. Additionally, defensive tackle Linval Joseph missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. Running back Miles Sanders (knee), wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee), and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion) were limited at times but will be available on Sunday.

