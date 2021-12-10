Breaking down the final Saints vs. Jets injury report for Week 14

The New Orleans Saints will welcome running back Alvin Kamara back to their offense after a four-game absence, but others are unavailable. Here is everything we learned from Friday’s final Saints injury report before kickoff with the New York Jets on Sunday:

Out

Additionally, linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) was downgraded in practice this week and ruled out against the Jets. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday but was held out of Friday’s session.

Rookie linebacker Pete Werner (elbow) was also ruled out. He injured himself making a tackle last Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t recovered well enough to hit the practice field.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) was ruled out again this week. He was questionable to play a week ago but was downgraded on game day, and hasn’t suited up since Week 10’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans .

Questionable

Just one Saints player is questionable for Sunday: wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring), who was a full participant on Wednesday but practiced on a limited basis Thursday, and didn’t get on the field Friday. Don’t expect him to gear up.

Available

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) was limited in practice all week but he’ll play, which is big for the unit. They’ve taken a lot of hits lately and need him with Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes the only other healthy defensive ends available.

Another limited participant this week was left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), who is expected to play. It’s good that he can go, meaning veteran backup James Hurst should start another game in place of Ramczyk at right tackle.

Finally, star running back Alvin Kamara (knee) is set to make his return after missing the last four games. He’s the best player on the team and the primary engine that moves the offense, especially in scoring position. He’s six touchdowns away from tying Marques Colston’s franchise record (72) and already holds the team record for successful two-point conversions (4).

While he’s been banged up this year, quarterback Taysom Hill (right finger) is going to make his next start on the road in New York. He’s battled through a concussion, foot injury, and this latest finger issue and has said he’s determined to give the team his best, whatever it ends up being.