Breaking down the final Saints injury report for Week 13 vs. Cowboys

Things aren’t looking great for the New Orleans Saints this week, with the black and gold still managing a number of injuries to high-profile players. The same can’t quite be said for the Dallas Cowboys who have a significantly more brief injury report, though they are dealing with several absences due to positive COVID-19 test results.

Check here for the full Week 13 injury report. Here’s what we learned:

Out

Defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) are out again this week, which is a problem considering the Saints are still without rookie first round pick Payton Turner, who is on injured reserve managing his own shoulder injury. That leaves Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Jalyn Holmes as the only available true edge rushers.

Linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) is out as well. He filled in for the defensive ends rotation with so many injuries before exiting last week; is it finally time for the Saints to try second-year pro Zack Baun at his college position, or will they keep him stuck on the special teams units?

Only one Cowboys player was ruled out with an injury: wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle).

Questionable

The biggest intrigue surrounds running back Alvin Kamara (knee), who has missed three games with an MCL sprain that hasn’t improved as team doctors expected upon his initial diagnosis. The offense has entered a tailspin without him, and while Kamara alone won’t fix their problems the situation would be a lot easier to manage with him on the field.

All-Pro offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) are both questionable to play. While Armstead did not participate in practice this week, he’s one of the few players who doesn’t need much work to get up to speed. Ramczyk was a limited participant on Monday but he was held out on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect James Hurst to fill in for either of them if someone can’t go, but he should get the nod at left tackle with veteran backup Jordan Mills at right tackle if both starters can’t play.

Meanwhile, two Cowboys are questionable to play: wide receivers Malik Turner (illness) and Amari Cooper (COVID activation).

Available

Running back Mark Ingram (knee) was a full participant in practice this week, which is a great sign considering how poorly the Saints ran without him. He’s at his best rotating into the game with another talented runner but Ingram clearly still has enough juice to lead the rushing attack on his own.

Quarterback Taysom Hill (foot) also practiced fully this week. And that’s great considering he’s expected to start on Thursday night. Hill went 3-1 last season in that role but it’s worth noting he had a significantly stronger supporting cast. He has his work cut out for him with this group and a foot injury slowing him down.

Two other Saints players were listed on the injury report this week, but they each practiced fully and are expected to see a normal workload: cornerback Paulson Adebo (concussion) and linebacker Andrew Dowell (concussion). Adebo has still been splitting starter’s snaps with Bradley Roby while Dowell is a top special teams player.

Three Cowboys players were listed on the injury report but practiced fully and expect to play: running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion), and defensive end Tarell Basham (chest).

Who is eligible to return?

They haven’t been designated to return from injured reserve yet, but this group is expected to play again later this season once healthy: defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder), defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee), and tight end Adam Trautman (knee). Look for some movement on each of them in the weeks ahead.

And who is out for the season?

Players done for the year include tight end Dylan Soehner (undisclosed), defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (biceps), offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge (shoulder), kicker Wil Lutz (groin), offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), quarterback Jameis Winston (knee), and offensive tackle Landon Young (foot), with wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) on the physically unable to perform list.

