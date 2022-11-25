Breaking down the final Saints injury report for Week 12 vs. 49ers
Week 12’s slate of NFL games has already kicked off, and the New Orleans Saints injury report ruled out three players for their game with the San Francisco 49ers. Multiple starters at key positions are questionable to play, too. You can find the full injury report here, but we’ll take a deeper look at the injury report and each designation:
Out
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Saints ruled out starting linebacker Pete Werner and backup defensive end Payton Turner due to ankle injuries, with special teams ace J.T. Gray, a reserve safety, out after suffering a hamstring injury.
Questionable
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
Starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf) was limited in practice this week but is officially listed as questionable. He’s missed two games with this injury.
Starting defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) was limited as well, having missed last week’s game due to an orbital bone fracture. He’s also questionable for Sunday’s kickoff.
Starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) has missed six games with a lacerated kidney and two broken ribs, and he’s officially listed as questionable. But this could mark his return to the field. He was limited in all three practices this week.
Starting left guard Andrus Peat (triceps) has missed two games with a muscle strain, but he could return this week after being limited in practice.
Available
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
Starting left tackle James Hurst (concussion) was limited during Wednesday’s practice but the Saints upgraded him to full participation on Thursday and Friday.
Starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) was also limited Wednesday before practicing fully later in the week, which has often been the case for him this year. He’s had knee surgery in the past and the Saints have been careful in managing his workload.
Starting slot receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited in practice again this week but he’s expected to play.
Starting running back Alvin Kamara (illness) missed practice on Thursday but worked fully on Friday, and he is expected to play without limitations.
Injured reserve
Two players are currently inside their 21-day practice windows and eligible to be activated from injured reserve as soon as they’re ready: rookie left tackle Trevor Penning (foot) and starting cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle).
Additionally, the Saints currently have three players on injured reserve who will be eligible to return this season: starting center Erik McCoy (calf), reserve wide receiver Deonte Harty (foot), starting wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), and linebacker Chase Hansen (knee).
However, four players remain out for the season while on injured reserve, and they will not be able to return this year. Their injuries have been undisclosed: rookie safety Smoke Monday, rookie linebacker D’Marco Jackson, backup left tackle Ethan Greenidge, and backup defensive tackle Albert Huggins.