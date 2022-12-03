Breaking down the final Saints injury report vs. Buccaneers

It’s a lengthy injury report for both the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week: between the two teams, a staggering 12 players are questionable to play, 5 have been ruled out preemptively, and 2 others are doubtful to participate. They listed a combined 29 players on the injury report. So let’s break it down in detail.

You can find it in brief here, but we’ll be taking a deeper look at everything:

Out

Tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) wasn’t able to practice this week and has been ruled out for Week 13, which is a big loss. He’s been their most consistent scoring threat over the last month and he leads all non-linemen in snaps played on offense. The Saints need more out of Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill, and maybe someone from the practice squad like part-time fullback J.P. Holtz or undrafted rookie Lucas Krull.

Safety P.J. Williams (knee) was also held out of practice this week after getting on the field for a single defensive snap against San Francisco before exiting with an injury. He’s an important role player on the team, and his absence hurts depth at a position that hasn’t met expectations this season.

Safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) wasn’t able to practice last week either, and he’s out again for Monday night’s game. He’s a big special teams player for New Orleans.

Defensive end Payton Turner (ankle) hasn’t returned to practice since he got rolled up a few weeks back, but it’s a good sign that he hasn’t been shut down for the year.

Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) is also unavailable for this game due to injury.

Doubtful

No Saints players are doubtful this week, but several Buccaneers are: safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), safety Antonie Winfield (ankle), and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep). Edwards and Winfield did not practice throughout the week, but Murphy-Bunting was limited in all three sessions.

Questionable

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is one of a dozen players questionable for this game between both teams, having been limited in practice in each of the last two weeks. He was questionable to play against the 49ers last Sunday, too, so as Dennis Allen said, “We’ll see” if he can go Monday night.

Linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis this week after missing several games and undergoing tightrope surgery on his injured ankle. It may be too soon for him to rush back, but he has a chance to play.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (illness), cornerback Bradley Roby (concussion), and wide receiver Kevin White (illness) were each held out of practice on Thursday and Friday but participated on a limited basis Saturday. We’ll see if they can play.

Defensive tackle Kentavius Street (illness) wasn’t able to practice at all this week and is officially questionable to suit up against Tampa Bay.

Six Buccaneers players are also questionable for this game: tight end Cameron Brate (illness), defensive tackle Vita Vea (foot), wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), guard Luke Goedeke (foot), running back Leonard Fournette (hip), and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot).

Available

Center Josh Andrews (ankle) was limited on Thursday but practiced fully Friday and Saturday, and he’s expected to start in relief of Erik McCoy again this week.

Running back Mark Ingram II (foot) was limited Thursday and participated fully on Friday and Saturday. He’ll be backing up Alvin Kamara again on Monday night.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited all week, which has been the case for him since he returned to action a few games ago. He has no other injury designation.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) was limited Thursday before being upgraded to full reps on Friday and Saturday, which has been typical for him while the Saints manage his workload.

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (back) was limited all week but is expected to play. He’s provided a spark on offense as the WR3 behind Landry and Chris Olave while taking over return duties on special teams.

Four Buccaneers players were listed on the injury report this week but are expected to play: guard Nick Leverett (shoulder), quarterback Tom Brady (rest), wide receiver Mike Evans (rest), and linebacker Lavonte David (rest).

Who is on injured reserve?

The Saints currently have four players on injured reserve who will be eligible to return this season: starting center Erik McCoy (calf), reserve wide receiver Deonte Harty (foot), starting wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), and linebacker Chase Hansen (knee).

However, four others remain out for the season while on injured reserve, and they will not be able to return this year. Their injuries have been undisclosed: rookie safety Smoke Monday, rookie linebacker D’Marco Jackson, backup left tackle Ethan Greenidge, and backup defensive tackle Albert Huggins.

