Breaking down the final Saints injury report for Week 15 vs. Falcons

We’re on to Week 15’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, with Friday’s final injury report shedding some light on which players will be available for this game. But there’s still some other situations waiting to clear up. Six Saints players are questionable, while two have been ruled out altogether.

For one thing, star Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is questionable again this week due to abdomen injuries — he broke two ribs and lacerated his kidney during a collision way back in Week 5, and he hasn’t been able to get into a game since. Lattimore has been questionable to play in each of the last two Saints games so it’s anyone’s guess as to whether he’ll be able to suit up on Sunday.

But his case is just one injury situation to monitor. Let’s break down the injury report in greater detail:

Out

Backup linebacker Zack Baun (ankle) is out this week. He went down in Week 13’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wasn’t able to return, and he didn’t practice this week. Baun is a key special teams player for New Orleans.

Safety P.J. Williams (knee) is also unavailable while dealing with a knee injury. He was banged up on his first snap against Tampa Bay and missed time earlier this season with a quadriceps issue. His veteran presence has been missed in the secondary.

The Falcons ruled out one of their own with an injury: backup guard Chuma Edoga (knee), who has been held out of practice this week with an injury.

Questionable

Special teams ace J.T. Gray (hamstring/back), a backup safety, was limited on Wednesday with his hamstring issue and practiced fully on Thursday. But he wasn’t able to practice on Friday due to a new back injury and he is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Starting tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) was limited all week after his injury sidelined him for the Buccaneers game two weeks ago, and he’s questionable to play. He’s been the Saints’ best player at the position. They could use him if he’s able to play.

Starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) has been slowly recovering from internal injuries to his ribs and kidney, which have limited him in practice. He’s questionable for his third game in a row.

Starting tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) was also limited in practice and is questionable to play. If he and Johnson can’t go it leaves just Taysom Hill and practice squad tight ends Lucas Krull and J.P. Holtz available for Sunday.

Backup defensive end Payton Turner (ankle) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but fully participated on Friday, so his questionable status feels more optimistic than others on this list.

Special teams ace Dwayne Washington (illness), a backup running back, has been unavailable all week while laid up with an illness. We’ll see if he’s able to suit up on Sunday.

Starting linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) is questionable again this week, having carried the same status for the Saints’ last game before their bye week. He received surgery on his injured ankle about a month ago and has been working his way back. He was limited all week.

Available

Starting defensive end Cameron Jordan (foot) was upgraded to full participation on Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. He doesn’t have any game status listed after practicing, so he should be good to go for a normal workload.

Starting kicker Wil Lutz (illness) missed Wednesday’s practice but worked fully on Thursday and Friday, so he’s expected to be available on Sunday.

Starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) saw his usual routine. The Saints typically rest him on Wednesdays before ramping him up on Thursday and Friday, and that was the case again this week.

Two Falcons players were listed on the injury report this week and are expected to play: wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness) and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest).

Injured reserve

Starting center Erik McCoy (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve this week, having exited Week 9’s game with the Baltimore Ravens due to an injury. The Saints recently bumped his backup Josh Andrews down to the practice squad so McCoy should be expected to play.

Backup linebacker Chase Hansen (knee) was also designated to return this week, having gone down with an injury in practice ahead of their Week 9 matchup. He adds some value in the kicking game.

Several Saints players remain on injured reserve and are eligible to return at some point this season, though their injury recovery timelines may prohibit that: wide receiver Michael Thomas, returns specialist Deonte Harty, and running back Mark Ingram II.

Others who are on injured reserve but who are not eligible to return in 2022 include rookie safety Smoke Monday, rookie linebacker D’Marco Jackson, left tackle Ethan Greenidge, and defensive tackle Albert Huggins.

