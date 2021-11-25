Breaking down the final Saints injury report for Week 12 vs. Bills

The New Orleans Saints will host the Buffalo Bills with a long list of starters and key contributors out of action. Their final Week 12 injury report ruled out four players and deemed a couple of others questionable, with some teammates going on injured reserve this week. Here’s everything you need to know:

Out

Two players who went on injured reserve this week include tight end Adam Trautman (knee) and left tackle Landon Young (foot), which we’ll get to more in a bit.

Another defensive end ruled out is Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), who also missed last week’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints lost rookie draft pick Payton Turner to injured reserve earlier this season so they’ve really undermanned out on the edge.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) is a big absence. He’s been the team’s best defensive lineman this year and their most productive pass rusher.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) was also ruled out for his second missed game this season, but we haven’t seen any specifics on his ailment made public.

Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) was ruled out for the third consecutive week with a sprained MCL, which is the same injury that limited him to just 14 games back in 2019.

Questionable

However, starting left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) is questionable and could step back into the lineup after missing a couple of games.

Running back Mark Ingram (knee) was limited in two days of practice this week and was given a shot to play, but a new report suggests he won’t be available .

Available

Two Bills players who were listed on the injury report this week were wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), both of whom are expected to play.

Quarterbacks Taysom Hill (foot) and Trevor Siemian (right hand) each practiced fully this week but were receiving some treatment for their injuries. There’s been no indication that Siemian won’t continue to start under center.

Wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery (hand) was limited in the week’s first practice before participating fully on Tuesday and Wednesday. He could have a big role with Kamara and Ingram both unavailable.

Who is left on injured reserve?

Story continues

Players out for the rest of the season include tight end Dylan Soehner , defensive tackle Jalen Dalton , left tackle Ethan Greenidge , kicker Wil Lutz , left guard Andrus Peat , quarterback Jameis Winston , and left tackle Landon Young .

And who could come back later?

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) said on Twitter that he no longer needs a motorized scooter to get around while recovering from an injury, so that’s a good sign. He could return to play this season though for now he remains on injured reserve.

Another player who could return from injured reserve in a few weeks is defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder), who has dealt with injuries to both arms as well as a calf muscle issue. He’s had a rough rookie year and could really use the opportunity to end it on a high note.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee) is another candidate to return from injured reserve down the line, though he just recently landed on the list.