Breaking down our final Eagles 53-man roster projection
The Philadelphia Eagles are done with their traveling joint practice sessions, focusing on the team’s season opener against the improved Lions.
Head coach Nick Sirianni sat 33 players on Saturday night in the 48-10 loss to the Dolphins. The final preseason matchup was centered around veterans and undrafted rookies looking to play their way off the roster bubble.
We believe there are about 42 locks on the roster and 23 players vying for 10 or 11 spots, depending on potential trades or surprise releases.
With Philadelphia set to trim their roster down before the Tuesday deadline, here are takeaways and notes from the Eagles Wire’s final 53-man roster prediction for the summer.
Quarterbacks (2)
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
No.1 Jalen Hurts
No. 10 Gardner Minshew
Roster cuts: No. 8 Carson Strong, No. 13 Reid Sinnett
Practice squad: No. 8 Carson Strong
Philadelphia could carry two signal-callers on the practice squad, but Strong is the younger of the two, and Sinnett has shown that his upside is limited.
Running Backs (3)
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
No. 26 Miles Sanders
No. 35 Boston Scott
No. 14 Kenneth Gainwell
Roster cut: No. 32 Jason Huntley, No. 49 Kennedy Brooks
Both players should make the practice squad, and Huntley is a player to watch week to week for special teams purposes.
Wide Receiver (6)
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
No. 11 A.J. Brown
No. 6 DeVonta Smith
No. 16 Quez Watkins
No. 3 Zach Pascal
No. 18 Jalen Reagor
No. 85 Deon Cain
Roster Cuts: No. 39 Devon Allen, No. 41 Britain Covey, No. 82 John Hightower, No. 84 Greg Ward,
We project the Eagles to carry six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, rewarding Deon Cain for his improvement.
Allen, Covey, and Hightower are all guys to watch for the practice squad.
Tight End (3)
(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
No. 88 Dallas Goedert
No. 89 Jack Stoll
No. 47 Grant Calcaterra
Roster cuts: No. 81 Richard Rodgers, No. 83 Noah Togiai
Philadelphia will carry three tight ends with the expectation that Tyree Jackson will return to enhance the group at some point.
Offensive Line (10)
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
No. 68 Jordan Mailata
No. 69 Landon Dickerson
No. 62 Jason Kelce
No. 56 Isaac Seumalo
No. 65 Lane Johnson
No. 77 Andre Dillard
No. 78 Sua Opeta
No. 51 Cam Jurgens
No. 63 Jack Driscoll
No. 72 Kayode Awosika
Roster cuts: No. 66 Cameron Tom, No. 76 Jack Anderson, No. 61 Josh Sills, No. 74 Le’Raven Clark
You could probably sub out Jack Anderson or Le’Raven Clark, and with the most offensive line depth in the NFL, how much young offensive line talent will Philly risk putting on waivers?
Defensive Line (9)
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
No. 55 Brandon Graham
No. 91 Fletcher Cox
No. 97 Javon Hargrave
No. 94 Josh Sweat
No. 90 Jordan Davis
No. 93 Milton Williams
No. 95 Marlon Tuipulotu
No. 96 Derek Barnett
No. 75 Tarron Jackson
Roster cuts: No. 66 Matt Leo, No. 50 Kobe Smith, Marvin Wilson, Rennell Wren
A deep group that will only carry nine because Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, and Kyron Johnson can and will slide down to the defensive end during certain pass rush situations.
Linebacker (7)
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
No. 7 Haason Reddick
No. 43 Kyzir White
No. 17 Nakobe Dean
No. 57 T.J. Edwards
No. 54 Shaun Bradley
No. 48 Patrick Johnson
No. 58 Kyron Johnson
Roster cuts: No. 52 Davion Taylor, No. 53 Christian Elliss, No. 30 JaCoby Stevens
Davion Taylor has regressed, and with Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean on the roster, Philadelphia will roll with three at the SAM spot and four weakside or middle linebackers.
Cornerback (6)
(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
No. 2 Darius Slay
No. 24 James Bradberry
No. 29 Avonte Maddox
No. 27 Zech McPhearson
No. 33 Josiah Scott
No. 38 Josh Jobe
Roster cuts: No. 31 Mario Goodrich, No. 39 Josh Blackwell, No. 36 Tay Gowan, No. 37 Mac McCain, No. 34 Kary Vincent Jr.
Jobe is an undrafted cornerback who is rising up the depth chart and has made himself a roster lock if an elbow injury doesn’t put him on IR or the PUP list.
Scott is listed as a cornerback and gives the Eagles another safety that can make plays in the slot or utilize range within the open field.
Safety(4)
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
No. 22 Marcus Epps
No. 48 Anthony Harris
No. 21 Andre Chachere
No. 23 Jaquiski Tartt
Roster cuts: No. 46 Reed Blankenship, No. 42 K’Von Wallace
The one consistent player at the position, Epps, has all the potential to make a Pro Bowl.
A special teams standout, Chachere makes the roster at safety with the ability to play cornerback.
Tartt has been active over the past two preseason games and makes the roster on our projections, although Reed Blankenship clearly deserves a look.