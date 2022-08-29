Breaking down our final Eagles 53-man roster projection

The Philadelphia Eagles are done with their traveling joint practice sessions, focusing on the team’s season opener against the improved Lions.

Head coach Nick Sirianni sat 33 players on Saturday night in the 48-10 loss to the Dolphins. The final preseason matchup was centered around veterans and undrafted rookies looking to play their way off the roster bubble.

We believe there are about 42 locks on the roster and 23 players vying for 10 or 11 spots, depending on potential trades or surprise releases.

With Philadelphia set to trim their roster down before the Tuesday deadline, here are takeaways and notes from the Eagles Wire’s final 53-man roster prediction for the summer.

Quarterbacks (2)

No.1 Jalen Hurts

No. 10 Gardner Minshew

Roster cuts: No. 8 Carson Strong, No. 13 Reid Sinnett

Practice squad: No. 8 Carson Strong

Philadelphia could carry two signal-callers on the practice squad, but Strong is the younger of the two, and Sinnett has shown that his upside is limited.

Running Backs (3)

No. 26 Miles Sanders

No. 35 Boston Scott

No. 14 Kenneth Gainwell

Roster cut: No. 32 Jason Huntley, No. 49 Kennedy Brooks

Both players should make the practice squad, and Huntley is a player to watch week to week for special teams purposes.

Wide Receiver (6)

No. 11 A.J. Brown

No. 6 DeVonta Smith

No. 16 Quez Watkins

No. 3 Zach Pascal

No. 18 Jalen Reagor

No. 85 Deon Cain

Roster Cuts: No. 39 Devon Allen, No. 41 Britain Covey, No. 82 John Hightower, No. 84 Greg Ward,

We project the Eagles to carry six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, rewarding Deon Cain for his improvement.

Allen, Covey, and Hightower are all guys to watch for the practice squad.

Tight End (3)

No. 88 Dallas Goedert

No. 89 Jack Stoll

No. 47 Grant Calcaterra

Roster cuts: No. 81 Richard Rodgers, No. 83 Noah Togiai

Philadelphia will carry three tight ends with the expectation that Tyree Jackson will return to enhance the group at some point.

Offensive Line (10)

No. 68 Jordan Mailata

No. 69 Landon Dickerson

No. 62 Jason Kelce

No. 56 Isaac Seumalo

No. 65 Lane Johnson

No. 77 Andre Dillard

No. 78 Sua Opeta

No. 51 Cam Jurgens

No. 63 Jack Driscoll

No. 72 Kayode Awosika

Roster cuts: No. 66 Cameron Tom, No. 76 Jack Anderson, No. 61 Josh Sills, No. 74 Le’Raven Clark

You could probably sub out Jack Anderson or Le’Raven Clark, and with the most offensive line depth in the NFL, how much young offensive line talent will Philly risk putting on waivers?

Defensive Line (9)

No. 55 Brandon Graham

No. 91 Fletcher Cox

No. 97 Javon Hargrave

No. 94 Josh Sweat

No. 90 Jordan Davis

No. 93 Milton Williams

No. 95 Marlon Tuipulotu

No. 96 Derek Barnett

No. 75 Tarron Jackson

Roster cuts: No. 66 Matt Leo, No. 50 Kobe Smith, Marvin Wilson, Rennell Wren

A deep group that will only carry nine because Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, and Kyron Johnson can and will slide down to the defensive end during certain pass rush situations.

Linebacker (7)

No. 7 Haason Reddick

No. 43 Kyzir White

No. 17 Nakobe Dean

No. 57 T.J. Edwards

No. 54 Shaun Bradley

No. 48 Patrick Johnson

No. 58 Kyron Johnson

Roster cuts: No. 52 Davion Taylor, No. 53 Christian Elliss, No. 30 JaCoby Stevens

Davion Taylor has regressed, and with Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean on the roster, Philadelphia will roll with three at the SAM spot and four weakside or middle linebackers.

Cornerback (6)

No. 2 Darius Slay

No. 24 James Bradberry

No. 29 Avonte Maddox

No. 27 Zech McPhearson

No. 33 Josiah Scott

No. 38 Josh Jobe

Roster cuts: No. 31 Mario Goodrich, No. 39 Josh Blackwell, No. 36 Tay Gowan, No. 37 Mac McCain, No. 34 Kary Vincent Jr.

Jobe is an undrafted cornerback who is rising up the depth chart and has made himself a roster lock if an elbow injury doesn’t put him on IR or the PUP list.

Scott is listed as a cornerback and gives the Eagles another safety that can make plays in the slot or utilize range within the open field.

Safety(4)

No. 22 Marcus Epps

No. 48 Anthony Harris

No. 21 Andre Chachere

No. 23 Jaquiski Tartt

Roster cuts: No. 46 Reed Blankenship, No. 42 K’Von Wallace

The one consistent player at the position, Epps, has all the potential to make a Pro Bowl.

A special teams standout, Chachere makes the roster at safety with the ability to play cornerback.

Tartt has been active over the past two preseason games and makes the roster on our projections, although Reed Blankenship clearly deserves a look.

