Breaking down film from Bucs’ shocking loss to Steelers

Everyone expected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to roll into Acrisure Stadium and dominate the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were riding a four-game losing streak.

Instead, the Bucs limped home with a 20-18 loss, dropping their record to 3-3 on the season, and leaving far more questions than answers about the rest of the 2022 season.

Watch the video above to see Bucs legend Rondé Barber break down some of the most critical plays from Sunday’s crushing loss.

