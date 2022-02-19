Breaking down FB Jason Cabinda’s new contract with the Lions

Jason Cabinda and the Detroit Lions avoided any part of free agency this offseason with a new contract. The two-year deal signed this week locks Cabinda into Detroit through the 2023 season.

We now have the financial details of Cabinda’s new contract. Per Over The Cap, the deal will pay the 26-year-old fullback a total of $4.1 million over the two seasons. Not quite half of the deal, $2.03 million, is fully guaranteed.

Cabinda will have a fully guaranteed salary worth $1.035 million in 2022. The rest of the guaranteed money is a $1 million signing bonus which gets spread out evenly over the two seasons. The salary cap hit for 2022 is $1.53 million.

The 2023 season of the contract has some wrinkles. None of the $1.9 million salary is guaranteed, but Cabinda does have a roster bonus that can pay up to $100,000. There is also a $65,000 bonus that isn’t specified but figures to be a workout bonus. Those are not guaranteed. If the Lions want to cut Cabinda after just one of the two seasons, the dead cap hit will be just the $500,000 due on the signing bonus.

