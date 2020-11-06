Breaking down every turnover in Daniel Jones' career thus far: Here's how many are really on the Giants QB?

Daniel Jones' turnover conundrum has a real area of concern for the Giants' first-rounder. His rookie year was full of them, but many wanted to cut him some slack. After all, rookies make mistakes.

But 2020 was supposed to be a step in the right direction for Jones, and it's actually been the opposite. The turnovers haven't decreased and it's apparent that he is regressing. In fact, he still only has one career game without a giveaway (Week 16 vs. Washington in 2019).

Jones' turnover total over 21 career games is at 36 (21 interceptions and 15 fumbles lost).

Still, there are people that defend Jones' talents, saying that his teammates aren't helping matters. Receivers aren't coming back to the ball, or the offensive line isn't blocking well enough.



The only way to put that theory to rest is to break down each and every turnover that Jones has committed. And that's exactly what we did.

Looking back at the film, we thoroughly analyzed each play to see what went wrong and whether or not Jones' turnover was actually his fault. Let's jump right in to his first career game in Week 1 of the 2019 season:

2019 Week 1 vs. Cowboys (Fumble, 4th quarter, 1:17 left)

Bad ball placement in his arm and Leighton Vander Esch rocked that side of his body forcing the ball out. First career game after taking over for Eli Manning. (His Fault)

2019 Week 3 vs. Bucs (Two Fumbles)

- 1st (2nd quarter, 2:20 left): Shaq Barrett strip sack. Jones pump-faked and didn’t recognize Barrett there. Easy strip sack. (His fault)

- 2nd (4th quarter, 10:33 left): Barrett again. Jones taps ball a few times but Nate Solder didn’t help with the block. He was looking to go deep but was hit from behind as he was attempting throw. (Not his fault)

2019 Week 4 vs. Redskins (Two INTs)

- 1st (2nd quarter, 8:51 left): Skins send pressure. Jones looking for Sterling Shepard toward left side of the field. Doesn’t notice zone coverage and doesn’t put too much zing on throw with defender in his face. Quinton Dunbar jumps the route. (His fault)

- 2nd (2nd quarter, 6:38 left): Dunbar gets another pick as Jones under-throws the ball to Shepard. Clean pocket and time to work with. (His fault)

2019 Week 5 (INT, 4th quarter, 3:26 left)

Golden Tate looks to run slant to middle of the field, but plants and reverses route. Tate appears to leak a little bit but Jones seems to be locked in on middle of the field and Anthony Barr reads his eyes. Makes great catch on undercut. (Null)

2019 Week 6 (three INTs vs. Patriots)

- 1st (1st quarter, 7:13 left): Clean pocket but a high throw to a tightly-covered Tate. Ball tipped up in the air and LB makes break to catch it. No other options open but it was a timing route. Gilmore just played better defense. (Null)

- 2nd (2nd quarter, 9:34 left): A brutal one. Jones runs play-action and has all the time in the world to break down the play. Nothing forms yet he allows two defenders to get up in his face. A desperation throw intended for Darius Slayton is tipped and picked off. (His fault)

- 3rd (3rd quarter, 12:18 left): Jones doesn’t read the zone coverage that Stephon Gilmore drops back into. Pass intended for Rhett Ellison finds Gilmore's chest plate before Ellison is even there. A tad under thrown as well (His fault)

2019 Week 7 vs. Cardinals (INT, Two Fumbles)

- INT (1st quarter, 5:47 left): Good coverage and terrible read by Jones. Two defenders playing zone read his eyes and converged on the ball to Tate before he could even make a break on it. (His fault)

- 1st fumble (3rd quarter, 7:32 left): Taps the ball several times and doesn’t even feel the pressure to his right while looking left. (His fault)

- 2nd fumble (4th quarter, 2:36 left): Saquon Barkley fails to pickup the corner blitz and Jones gets destroyed on his blind side. (Not his fault)

2019 Week 8 vs. Lions (Fumble, 1st quarter, 7:39 left)

Line doesn’t pick up the delayed blitz by the LB and Jones drops back to look at Barkley right away. LB gets there first and forces Jones to throw it backwards and it’s ruled a fumble. (Not his fault)

2019 Week 9 vs. Cowboys (One INT, two fumbles)



- INT (2nd quarter, 39 seconds left): It’s a timed deep ball to Slayton for Jones here. Slayton’s route develops a little slowly but Jones doesn’t look off the safety long enough. Hesitates with the throw and safety breaks over reading it all the way. (His Fault)