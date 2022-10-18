Breaking down every Tennessee 15-plus yard passing play against Alabama
Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC), 52-49, at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.
Tennessee recorded seven passing plays for 15-plus yards against Alabama.
“After watching the film, this is kind of a collective loss by our team,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in recapping the game against Tennessee. “I don’t think we played the way we wanted to play for sure. We didn’t execute the way we wanted to play. We had a few great individual performances. Guys played extremely well, but we also had some guys that, it’s our expectation, that we need as coaches to try to help them get to where they can play better.”
Below is a break down of Tennessee’s seven passing plays, resulting in 15-plus yards against the Crimson Tide.
First quarter: 1st and 10 on Alabama's 36-yard line
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Hendon Hooker pass complete to Jalin Hyatt for a 36-yard touchdown
First quarter: 1st and 10 on Alabama's 35-yard line
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Hendon Hooker pass complete to Ramel Keyton for 16 yards, first down
Second quarter: 1st and 10 on Alabama's 40-yard line
Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Hendon Hooker pass complete to Ramel Keyton for 31 yards, first down
Third quarter: 1st and 10 on Tennessee's 40-yard line
Donald Page/Getty Images
Hendon Hooker pass complete to Jalin Hyatt for a 60-yard touchdown
Fourth quarter: 1st and 10 on Tennessee's 22-yard line
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Hendon Hooker pass complete to Jalin Hyatt for a 78-yard touchdown
Fourth quarter: 1st and 10 on Tennessee's 32-yard line
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Hendon Hooker pass complete to Ramel Keyton for 18 yards, first down
Fourth quarter: 1st and 10 on the 50-yard line
Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images
Hendon Hooker pass complete to Bru McCoy for 27 yards, first down