Breaking down every team to win a New Year’s Six bowl game since debuting in 2014

This fall will mark the 10th season of the New Year’s Six bowl games and College Football Playoff.

During the previous nine seasons, less than 30 programs (~25 percent) have won a New Year’s Six bowl game. Of that group, only 12 have won a New Year’s Six bowl game twice since 2014 — which includes Michigan State.

The New Year’s six bowl games consist of the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Peach Bowl. Each of those bowls also rotate hosting a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup every three years.

The Spartans are one of four Big Ten teams to win a New Year’s Six bowl game. But who are the other programs across the country to have won one of these six bowl games since 2014? See who else cracks this prestigious list and some notable programs that weren’t included below:

NOTE: listing is in order of number of New Year’s Six bowl victories from lowest to highest

Baylor

NY6 bowl record: 1-0

Florida State

NY6 bowl record: 1-2

Houston

NY6 bowl record: 1-0

Iowa State

NY6 bowl record: 1-0

Oklahoma State

NY6 bowl record: 1-2

Stanford

NY6 bowl record: 1-0

NY6 bowl record: 1-0

NY6 bowl record: 1-0

Texas A&M

NY6 bowl record: 1-0

NY6 bowl record: 1-0

NY6 bowl record: 1-2

Florida

Oklahoma

NY6 bowl record: 2-4

NY6 bowl record: 2-1

TCU

NY6 bowl record: 2-0

NY6 bowl record: 2-1

Michigan State

Clemson

NY6 bowl record: 4-3

Georgia

NY6 bowl record: 5-1

NY6 bowl record: 6-3

Notable teams that haven't won a NY6 bowl

Here are a few of the notable college football programs that haven’t won’t a New Year’s Six bowl game:

Auburn

Iowa

Miami (FL)

Michigan

Washington

