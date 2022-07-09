Breaking down every position along Badgers’ offensive line entering fall camp

At a school like Wisconsin, the offensive line is the heart and soul of the entire program. Football games are won and lost in the trenches, dating back to the Barry Alvarez era – a strategy that hasn’t been deviated from since.

Things could look slightly different along the offensive line next season as the Badgers gear up for fall camp. After several years working with the inside linebackers, Bob Bostad has returned to his rightful place as the Badgers’ offensive line coach.

According to PFF, Wisconsin’s O-line ranked No. 3 in the country as a run-blocking unit (88.6). However, their pass-blocking ranked No. 98 (55.5) out of 130 division one programs in 2021.

Coach Bostad is a no-nonsense coach that expects perfection. The program desperately needs the offensive line play to return to the Wisconsin standard, and he’s precisely what the Badgers need to iron things out.

Wisconsin saw two significant departures this offseason in starting RT Logan Bruss and LG Josh Seltzner, both of whom are now in the NFL. Thankfully for Paul Chryst and company, they’re talent-rich along the offensive line. At the moment, Wisconsin has eight scholarship offensive linemen rated as four or five-star prospects coming out of high school.

Coach Bostad differs in philosophy from former offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. Instead of cross-training, he likes to find a specific position for his players to specialize in where they can work to master their craft.

Here’s a full breakdown with an analysis of every position along the offensive line as Coach Chryst and Bostad work to find the best starting five for week one:

Offseason Roundup

Whitefish Bay junior Joe Brunner holds scholarship offers from Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Wisconsin and others. Credit: Curt Hogg / Now News Group-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Additions:



Joe Brunner (four-star OT)

Barrett Nelson (three-star OT)

Departures:



Josh Seltzner (NFL)

Logan Bruss (NFL)

Blake Smithback (Graduation)

Returning Production:



Tyler Beach – 827 snaps

Jack Nelson – 769 snaps.

Joe Tippmann – 687 snaps.

Tanor Bortolini – 329 snaps.

Cormac Sampson – 204 snaps.

Michael Furtney – 187 snaps.

Logan Brown – 70 snaps.

Trey Wedig – 30 snaps.

Riley Mahlman – 12 snaps.

Left Tackle

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini #63, Jack Nelson #79 and Cormac Sampson #62 of the Wisconsin Badgers walk to the line of scrimmage during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Badgers’ quickly shifted starting right guard Jack Nelson to his more natural position out at left tackle this offseason.

The Wisconsin native started all 13 games for Wisconsin in 2021, allowing 13 pressures and two sacks in 769 total snaps en route to being named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Nelson, a former four-star recruit, has the necessary athleticism to thrive while playing out in space and figures to be an upgrade at LT.

Behind Nelson on the two-deep is another top-150 recruit Riley Mahlman, who the coaching staff is reportedly very high on.

Mahlman earned first-team reps at LT during the spring when Nelson was held out and appears to be on the fast track to becoming a starter sooner rather than later. Don’t be surprised to see the Minnesota native get a chance to push for time at right tackle during fall camp.

Left Gurad

Sep 7, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) during the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There won’t be much competition for the starting spot at left guard come fall. Wisconsin shifted multi-year starting offensive tackle Tyler Beach inside to LG this spring, a position where he figures to be sharpied in as the starter.

After battling injury last fall, Beach struggled to find his footing at LT and registered a paltry 32.2 pass-blocking grade, according to PFF. However, he excelled as a run blocker last season and should now benefit from playing in close quarters where he can focus on what he does best.

Regarding depth, I expect redshirt senior Michael Furtney to be the top reserve at both guard spots if he doesn’t win a starting job. Dylan Barrett and J.P. Benzschawel each saw time at LG with the second-team offensive line as well.

Center

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Uwgrid12 7

Like LG, the starting center looks easy to predict with Joe Tippmann, an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten linemen returning after a breakout season for the Badgers. After beating out Kaden Lyles for the starting spot in fall camp last season, Tippmann played like a seasoned vet and helped anchor the Badgers’ offensive line.

In 687 snaps at center, the Indiana native allowed four pressures and didn’t allow a single sack all season.

Per PFF, Tippmann finished last season as Wisconsin’s second highest-graded offensive lineman (85.1). The 6-foot-6, 320-pound C also finished with the second-best run-blocking grade (85.0) and best pass-blocking grade on the team (76.7).

Behind Tippmann, the Badgers have redshirt senior Cormac Sampson, an interior lineman who played over 200 snaps last season. His experience along the interior offensive line will be invaluable.

Right Guard

Wisconsin Badgers offense huddles during an NCAA college football game against the Army Black Knights, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 20-14. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

I’d argue this could be the most competitive position battle on the OL during fall camp. Redshirt senior Michael Furntey ran with the ones all of spring practice after playing 186 snaps last season and is a solid run-blocking option to fill that role. However, redshirt sophomore Tanor Bortolini appears to be one of the team’s five best offensive linemen and may be too good to keep off the field.

Last season, Bortolini appeared in nine games, playing 329 total snaps at LG, RG, and RT. Per PFF, he finished last season as the Badgers’ top-graded offensive lineman (87.0). Additionally, he graded out as the team’s best run-blocker (89.5) and allowed just one sack all season.

Furtney is solid, and former four-star recruit Trey Wedig is also pushing for time at guard, but I believe that Bortolini deserves the starting nod.

Right Tackle

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to take the snap against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Right tackle is arguably the most significant question mark on the Badgers’ otherwise rock-solid offensive line. As it stands, former five-star offensive tackle Logan Brown has been shifted to RT and played with the first team throughout the spring. It was reported that Brown showed flashes, but his overall play was highly inconsistent.

UW knows there is too much talent here not to give Brown a chance to win the job, but if he cannot run with the opportunity, some talented young players are waiting behind him.

UW may give Riley Mahlman a chance to earn the starting job at RT if they feel he’s one of their top options. Otherwise, former five-star OT Nolan Rucci appears to be another talented young player trying to work his way into the mix.

Coach Bostad wants to put players in one position and let them grow. That said, my dark horse is Bortolini if he doesn’t win the starting job at RG. The Wisconsin native excelled at tackle last season and could be too good to keep off the field despite Coach Bostad stating he sees him as an interior offensive lineman.

