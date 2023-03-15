Breaking down every move involving the Packers in free agency

When the new league year opens on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers will finally have an opportunity to reshape the roster for the 2023 season. The opening of the legal tampering period on Monday provided a head start, but the real work begins Wednesday afternoon, potentially starting with a major announcement from a 39-year-old quarterback on his playing future.

Follow along as we break down every move involving the Packers in free agency:

Re-sign KR/CB Keisean Nixon

The move: Packers re-sign Nixon with one-year, $4 million deal

What it means: The Packers retain their explosive return man on a short-term, cost-effective deal. Nixon, a first-team All-Pro in 2022, led the NFL in kickoff returns, kickoff return yards, long kickoff return and returns over 50 yards. He also averaged almost 14 more yards per kickoff return and over five more yards per punt return than all other Packers returners last season. Losing him would have been a disappointing blow to a special teams group that finally progressed under Rich Bisaccia. On defense, Nixon’s return gives the Packers defense another quality option in the slot, where he played almost 300 snaps last season.

Lose WR Allen Lazard to Jets

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The move: Lazard to sign four-year deal with Jets.

What it means: The Packers are losing an effective and versatile part of their offense in Lazard, who set career-highs in catches (60) and receiving yards (744) last season and caught 14 touchdown passes over the last two seasons. While he wasn’t a legitimate No. 1 option, Lazard consistently proved to be an excellent complementary weapon, both as a pass-catcher and blocker. Going to New York and playing behind Garrett Wilson – especially in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense – should give Lazard an opportunity to regain his status as an ultra-efficient receiver who wins on third down and in the red zone. The Packers, meanwhile, will be in the market for a veteran receiver. It’s now the Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs show in Green Bay.

Lose DL Jarran Reed to Seahawks

Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

The move: Reed to sign two-year deal with Seahawks.

What it means: Reed will return to Seattle after playing over 700 snaps for the Packers defensive line in 2022. The veteran made flash plays, especially late in the year, but Reed was probably a league-average player down to down. His departure clears the path for 2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, who will be expected to be a full-time player in 2023. The Packers need him to take a big step and become a disruptor in a bigger role. Dean Lowry is also a free agent, so the Packers may prioritize finding a cheap veteran to provide dependable depth around Wyatt, Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton next season.

