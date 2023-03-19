Breaking down every Eagles move through first wave of free agency

The first wave of the 2023 NFL free agency process has begun, with the Eagles quietly retooling their roster by restocking homegrown talent.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, meaning free-agent signings could be made official afterward, and Philadelphia had seven key contributors land lucrative deals elsewhere on the open market.

The Eagles retained six of their own free agents while adding three new players, including former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota who reached an agreement early Friday morning on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million.

With the second week of the free agency set to begin, here’s a breakdown of every Philadelphia move made during the first wave.

Retained Darius Slay

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles initially planned to release cornerback Darius Slay, but by Wednesday evening, the Pro Bowl cornerback agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that includes $23 million fully guaranteed.

At worst, it’s a two-year deal, with Slay having one year remaining on the three-year, $50 million deal he signed in 2020, and it keeps the top cornerback duo in the league together.

Eagles re-signed Brett Toth

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Days after releasing Toth, Philadelphia signed the former Army offensive tackle to a one-year deal.

Toth has appeared in 17 games (one start) since joining the Eagles in 2019 out of the United States Military Academy and will provide added versatility to the league’s top unit.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire