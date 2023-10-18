Breaking down every Big 12 game in Week 8 including Texas and Houston

We have arrived at Week 8 with several Big 12 teams playing meaningful football. While we know Oklahoma and Texas are the two top teams in the conference there isn’t much else we can say of the league.

The Big 12 has become the most unpredictable league in college football. Not long ago, Oklahoma State and Houston looked like sinking ships. In the last few weeks, the teams upset three conference contenders in Kansas State, Kansas and West Virginia.

Houston stands as Texas’ next opponent in what figures to be a game fraught with unexpected twists and turns. As for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys look to follow the Houston Cougars’ upset win over West Virginia with one of their own.

Let’s look at the Week 8 set of games for the Big 12 conference.

UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

You might want to avert your eyes from this game. Oklahoma faces the UCF Golden Knights who now stand winless in conference play (0-3). Despite the slow start, the team returns from injury one of college football’s best quarterbacks in John Rhys Plumlee. We’ll see if he makes any difference in the game.

Baylor at Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) in the first quarter during a college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

The Baylor Bears and Cincinnati Bearcats will look maintain whatever shot they have at a bowl game. Neither have much of a chance to play into December. The Cincinnati defensive line would figure to wreak havoc on Baylor’s abysmal offensive line.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Blaine Green (8) is pushed out by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Ta’Shawn James (19) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Oklahoma State and West Virginia are somehow still in the Big 12 title race despite exceptionally poor performances at times. Both are 2-1 in conference and neither play Texas this season. That bodes poorly for the Longhorns in a tiebreaker situation, but likely won’t be a factor later in the season. Oklahoma State has been playing championship football since its second loss.

No. 8 Texas at Houston

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns have an underrated opportunity against the Houston Cougars. The game presents another opportunity to win on the road. Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen will have some say in how the game goes, but a focused effort should give the Longhorns an edge in the matchup.

Texas Tech at BYU

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech (3-4) might not be reeling but they are on the verge of it. The Red Raiders’ tough schedule continues with a road trip to Provo, Utah. BYU (4-2) will look to get back on track after a blowout loss to TCU in Fort Worth last week.

TCU at Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12’s two purple squads face off after splitting last season’s matchups. Kansas State won the game that mattered and secured a Big 12 title in the championship game. K-State looks like the conference’s third-best team despite stumbling twice this season. That notion will be tested in this game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire