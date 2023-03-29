Breaking down ESPN’s 7-round mock draft for the Rams

The NFL draft is just a month away and the mock drafts are being released in full force. ESPN’s Jordan Reid undertook the task of a full seven-round mock draft this week and his haul for the Rams would be viewed as a win for Los Angeles.

Reid not only addresses the Rams’ primary needs, but he also adds a developmental quarterback, two pass rushers and the fastest cornerback in the draft.

Here’s a breakdown of his 11 total picks for the Rams.

Round 2

36. OLB Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Reid opts for Anudike-Uzomah over LSU’s B.J. Ojulari and Derick Hall, which I have no problem with. Anudike-Uzomah is a powerful rusher who fits well in a 3-4 defense despite being slightly undersized at 6-foot-3. The Rams typically prefer bigger edge rushers with better length, but Anudike-Uzomah showed in college he can hold up against the run in addition to rushing the passer.

Round 3

69. CB D.J. Turner, Michigan

77. WR Rashee Rice, SMU

Turner would be a fantastic pick at No. 69, giving the Rams a cornerback who can play in the slot or on the boundary like Jalen Ramsey did. He’s not a one-for-one replacement for Ramsey, but Turner is the fastest cornerback in the class and full of potential.

Rice is an explosive receiver with a 41-inch vertical, and despite lacking top-end speed (4.51 in the 40), he can be a vertical threat with his leaping ability and skills. That’s exactly what the Rams need, especially if they move Allen Robinson.

Round 5

167. RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

171. QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

177. OLB Nick Hampton, Appalachian State

Here’s where things get fun. The Rams aren’t desperate for running back or quarterback help, but those are two positions they could very easily address on Day 3 of the draft. Abanikanda isn’t the receiving back that many expect Los Angeles to target as a complement to Cam Akers, but he’s a speedy back with a nose for the end zone and big-play ability.

Haener is a quarterback to watch for the Rams this spring because even though he’s undersized, he’s a smart passer with great college production. He’s someone who could sit for a year or two behind Matthew Stafford and potentially develop into a future starter.

Hampton adds to the Rams’ pass rush, which needs depth and talent. He’s also smaller, standing 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds, but he’s a talented pass rusher who could contribute early on as a third-down specialist.

Round 6

182. S Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State

189. G Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

191. WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

It’s not out of the question for the Rams to wait until the sixth round to add a safety after losing Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp. Johnson is a former cornerback who moved to safety and drew a comparison to John Johnson III by NFL.com.

Kirkland gives the Rams another option at guard. He’s someone who could compete with Coleman Shelton, Logan Bruss and the rest of the guards.

Jones has good speed (4.43) and can be a receiving option near the line of scrimmage since he’s a bit undersized and doesn’t often win down the field.

Round 7

223. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

251. K Chad Ryland, Maryland

Reid called Blackmon his favorite prospect-team fit in Round 7, loving the way he would fit in the Rams’ system.

Blackmon could outplay this draft slot if he goes to the right team. The Rams desperately need help at outside cornerback, and he has the skill set to play in multiple coverages. He needs to get stronger, so the Rams could be patient with him as he develops. Blackmon had three interceptions and broke up 13 passes last season.

Ryland fills an obvious need at kicker after the Rams lost Matt Gay in free agency. They could also add a veteran before the draft to compete with whichever rookie they might select, but Ryland is a great option. He made 19 of his 23 field goal attempts and 39 of 40 PATs last season at Maryland.

