Breaking down ESPN’s 7-round mock draft for the Colts

With the 2023 NFL draft just one month away, the mock drafts have only increased in volume, and the Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams setting the tone for the offseason’s biggest weekend.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid published a full seven-round mock draft going through all 259 picks, which means we now have the chance to break down the selections he made for Indy.

Reid’s collective haul for the Colts was impressive. The selections he made in the mock are very “Chris Ballard like” both in the value and the profiles of the prospects.

Here’s a look at the Colts’ haul from Reid’s full mock draft:

Round 1

4. QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

The big selection of the draft is the first one off the board for the Colts. In Reid’s mock, the Colts added the quarterback with the highest upside in the class.

Here’s what Reid said about the pick:

Of all the first-round passers, Richardson fits new coach Shane Steichen’s system the best. Steichen did a great job with Jalen Hurts as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. Richardson’s combination of arm strength and mobility means he has plenty of upside to mold, even though he started just 13 games in college. The last Round 1 quarterback to have that few starts? Mitch Trubisky in 2017, who also had 13. Richardson needs polish, but he would enter a situation in Indianapolis with competent offensive targets and a strong running game to ease his transition.

Round 2

35. CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

The Colts have shown extreme interest in Ringo throughout the pre-draft process and the need to add a boundary corner is nearly on the same level as the need to add a quarterback.

Here’s what Reid said about the selection of Ringo:

Indianapolis traded away veteran Stephon Gilmore, leaving a void at outside corner. Ringo could be a fit here — he needs to play in a scheme that incorporates a mixture of zone and man coverage principles. He has some bad plays on film, but his physical tools are enticing. Ringo, who is 6-2, ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Round 3

79. OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

Adding depth to the offensive line is also one of the biggest needs for the Colts, and it’s likely they will address the unit at some point during Day 2 of the draft. Steen doesn’t meet the arm length for a typical offensive tackle, measuring in at 32 3/4 inches, but he hasn’t let that be a detriment in his pass sets. Steen has the chance to be a solid swing tackle with starter potential, which is exactly what the Colts need.

Here’s what Reid said about the selection of Steen:

The Colts haven’t made any offseason moves to improve their offensive line, which signals they could wait until the draft to add depth. With four years of productive tape in the SEC at offensive tackle, many evaluators feel Steen will eventually develop into a starter at tackle or guard.

Round 4

106. IOL McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga

Doubling down on the offensive line depth, Curtis would be a depth piece on the interior and likely competition for Will Fries and Danny Pinter at the right guard position. The Colts are betting on his size and length to develop into a quality piece along the offensive line.

Round 5

138. EDGE K.J. Henry, Clemson

162. WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

176. CB Starling Thomas V, UAB

Adding athletes on Day 3 is a very Ballard move. Henry would compete for a rotational pass-rushing role given his athelticism, length and burst. Wicks may not have impressive top-end speed, but he showed off plenty of explosiveness at the NFL combine. Thomas has track speed and has the upside to develop into a potential starter while contributing on special teams in the meantime.

Round 7

221. LB Sirvocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

238. S Gervarrius Owens, Houston

It wouldn’t be a Colts draft without adding to the linebacker room. Dennis would be a fringe roster player while competing for a special teams role with the other linebackers in the room. Owens is an explosive athlete who would compete for the final spot in the safety room behind Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas and Nick Cross.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire