Breaking down Eastern Conference predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season

While the NBA’s Western Conference may indeed be deeper than it was last season in terms of potential contenders, that does not mean the top half of the Eastern Conference will be pushovers.

At present, the Milwaukee Bucks will be back at full strength. The Miami Heat will be dangerous as always — health permitting. The Philadelphia 76ers are in better shape to play around star Joel Embiid. And, of course, the Boston Celtics are likely at the top of the heap after their own moves bolstered their bench. Teams like the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets can’t be counted out of the title mix pending further moves.

To talk themselves through the likely state of the East in the 2022-23 season, the hosts of the ESPN “NBA Today” discussed the likely lay of the land in a recent episode.

