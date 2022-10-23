Breaking down the Eagles remaining schedule after the bye week

Philadelphia is hours away from returning to the NovaCare Complex to prepare for a Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The schedule is favorable even though the Eagles will face four playoff teams from 2021, three from the NFC, including remaining contests against the Titans, Giants, Cowboys, and Packers in high-profile matchups.

The divisional opponents are set, and Philadelphia will face off against the NFC North and the AFC South as part of the rotation of games down the stretch.

Here’s a preview of the Eagles’ remaining schedule.

Week 8 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers



Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6

Oct. 30 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS

The 2-4 Steelers are hours away from a Sunday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Mike Tomlin’s team is undergoing a rebuild, and it’ll be the first opportunity for the Eagles to face rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Week 9 at Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 3 at Houston Texans (TNF) 8:15 p.m. ET Prime Video

Week 9 provides another opportunity for a mini-bye when the Eagles travel to Houston for a road matchup against the Texans (1-3-1).

Veteran head coach Lovie Smith has the team playing competitive football, and Davis Mills’ll quarterback them.

Week 10 vs. Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders (MNF) 8;15 p.m. ET ESPN

Carson Wentz will return to Philadelphia, but he’ll be in street clothes after breaking his ring finger in a loss to the Titans.

Washington is now 3-4 on the season after backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 20 of 33 passes for 201 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Week 11 at Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 20 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS

It was supposed to initially be their first matchup against Carson Wentz and former offensive coordinator Frank Reich in an intriguing matchup with a struggling AFC North power.

Story continues

The Colts (3-3-1) lost their fifth consecutive game against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) on Sunday, 19-10, at Nissan Stadium. It’ll be another matchup where the Eagles are favored and it’ll be a tough road test for Jalen Hurts.

Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

The Packers (3-4) gave up a 14-3 and allowed 20 straight points, losing 23-21 to the Washington Commanders to extend the team’s losing streak to three games.

We’re about five weeks from this matchup and the expectation is that Aaron Rodgers and company will fix the offensive struggles.

Week 13 vs. Tennessee Titans

Dec. 4 vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET Fox

The Titans (4-2) keep their spot atop the AFC South and have now swept the Colts for a second straight season and own the head-to-head divisional tie-breaker.

They’ll face wide receiver A.J. Brown for the first time since trading the former Ole Miss star to Philadelphia on draft night.

Tennessee used a first-round pick on former Arkansas star Treylon Burk, who’s currently on injured reserve with a turf toe injury. Brown is among the league leaders in receiving yards for the undefeated Eagles.

Week 14 at New York Giants

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Dec. 11 at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox

The Giants are 6-1 and second in the NFC East after a 23-17 win over the Jaguars in week 7. New York is much improved under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, but the Eagles will likely be favored in both matchups.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has improved his play under Daboll while running back Saquon Barkley is back to being the dual-threat star he was early on in his career.

Week 15 at Chicago Bears

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 18 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox

The Chicago Bears (2-4) will face the New England Patriots (3-3) on Monday Night Football, where Chicago is looking to break a three-game losing streak.

This matchup is a sure-fire trap game sandwiched in between the first matchup with the New York Giants and a rematch with the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 16 at Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 24 at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday) 4:25 p.m. ET Fox

The Cowboys are 5-2 after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in Dak Prescott’s first game back from a thumb injury.

Prescott finished the contest passing 19 for 25 for 207 yards and a 113.2 passer rating.

Week 17 vs. New Orleans Saints

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 1 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has won two straight contests over a Saints team that is currently 2-5 on the season and spiraling without quarterback Jameis Winston, wide receiver Michael Thomas and other vital weapons.

Philadelphia also owns the Saints’ 2023 first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Week 18 vs. New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 7/8 vs. New York Giants TBD TBD

This will likely be a primetime matchup and rematch of a Week 14 battle.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire