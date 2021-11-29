Breaking down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after 16 NFL starts

Sunday’s loss to the Giants was concerning for Jalen Hurts because not only was it a disastrous performance, but it was officially his 16th NFL start.

Even though the league expanded to 17 games this season, the standard has always been that a quarterback needs a full season’s worth of games, or 16 starts to fully be evaluated.

Hurts completed his 16th start in the loss to the Giants and the results provide some highs, some lows, and plenty of questions going forward.

Hurts in 2020

During his four starts in relief of Carson Wentz last season, Hurts completed 52% of his passes for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. His 7.2 yards per attempt was impressive, but his accuracy issues were a major concern.

Hurts in 2021

In 12 starts this season, Hurts is completing 60% of his passes, good for 28th in the league currently.

Hurts has 2,435 passing yards, good for 18th in the league, ahead of names like Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

As a rusher, Hurts’ 695-yards are good for No. 9 in the NFL, placing him in the top-10 in the league in rushing as a quarterback.

Hurts after 16 starts

#Eagles' evaluation of Jalen Hurts will continue, but they now have 16 games (as a starter) of material (with qualifiers): Passing: 280 of 484 (57.9 pct), 3,354 yds (6.9 per att), 18 TDs, 11 INTs, 82.09 rating. Rushing: 168 carries for 967 yds (5.8 avg), 11 TDs. Record: 6-10. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 29, 2021

The 57.9 completion percentage is concerning, while the 3,354 yds passing (6.9 per att), 18 TDs, 11 INTs, and 82.09 QBR are numbers that you can feel proud of.

Hurts 168 carries for 967 yds (5.8 avg) and 11 TDs are spectacular, but not necessarily what Jeffrey Lurie wants from the position.

Comparing Hurts to his Peers

It would be tremendously unfair to compare Hurts to Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert, but just for clarity, we can compare his first 16 starts to that of Dolphins star and former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua Tagovailoa finally has a full season (16 game) sample size as a starter: — 67% completion rate for 3,515 pass yards (220 ypg), 90.5 passer rating, 6.8 yards/attempt

— 27 total TDs, 12 turnovers

— 9th in QBR in 2021 ahead of Patrick Mahomes & Lamar Jackson. He was 26th in ‘20 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 28, 2021

Tua’s numbers as a passer are clearly more impressive than Hurts and his QBR continues to rise from 26th to finish last season, into the top10 currently.

