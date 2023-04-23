Breaking down the Eagles picks in Matt Miller’s latest 7-round NFL mock draft for ESPN

We’re now less than five days from the start of the 2023 NFL draft, and all eyes will be on the Carolina Panthers with pick No. 1 overall.

The Eagles offer their amount of intrigue with two first-round picks and a GM known for moving up and down the draft board.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller released a seven-round mock on Sunday, and he has Philadelphia reloading on defense with their first three picks.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) works out with the Ducks Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman discussed drafting a “unique player,” If Jalen Carter or Bijan Robinson can’t be the pick, then Gonzalez would be the next best thing.

Gonzalez is a tall, fluid cornerback with excellent ball skills who could excel as the Eagles’ third outside cornerback.

Gonzalez is an aggressive ballhawk who’ll gamble for opportunities.

James Bradberry and Darius Slay are returning for at least one more year, but the Eagles’ salary cap dictates they’ll need to find cheap starters, and this is a chance to get a blue-chip player at value. Gonzalez had four interceptions in 2022 and has 4.38 speed at 6-foot-2. Given the aggressiveness of general manager Howie Roseman, a trade-back in this scenario is very possible. Philadelphia is obsessed with adding future first-round picks and a team might want to come up to get Will Levis.

30. Philadelphia Eagles Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Howie Roseman will win the draft if he can secure the services of Branch at No. 30 overall.

A free safety that can flourish in the slot, Branch plays a role perfect for modern NFL defenses.

After watching the defense suffer without Avonte Maddox, Branch would give Philadelphia the versatility they had with C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the lineup.

Branch saw over 1,100 snaps in the slot over his career and is an exceptional tackler who brings elite run defense to the table in addition to his coverage skills.

Branch is the lone safety in this class with a first-round grade, which means teams that need a safety can either draft one early or miss out on starter-level prospects. Branch was a one-year starter at Bama and has experience playing slot cornerback, nickel safety, strong safety and single-high. He’s a true do-it-all prospect with fantastic instincts and quickness. The Eagles could make a lot of sense. They are looking to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Branch has the same skill set (and a higher ceiling).

62. Philadelphia Eagles Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

The Notre Dame pass rusher sliding down to No. 62 overall would be next level great for an edge rusher unit needing more punch after leading the NFL in sacks last season.

Career: 122 tackles, 26.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles

2022: 45 tackles, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble

Foskey is a high-motor player who can be a dynamic pass rusher and earn coverage sacks.

Adding depth to the defensive line is the theme of Round 2 for the Eagles. With Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham likely nearing the end of their runs in Philadelphia, the front office has to add more bodies and start finding affordable starters and rotational rushers so crucial to this team. Foskey is coming off back-to-back 11-sack seasons, and at 6-5 and 264 pounds, he has the size the Eagles like at D-end.

94. Philadelphia Eagles Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

An athletic offensive tackle who started his career on defense at Vanderbilt before transferring to Alabama, Steen started all 12 games at right tackle in his first year at that position, then started all nine games in 2020 at right tackle for the Commodores and all 12 games in 2021 at the left tackle spot. Steen transferred from Vanderbilt to Alabama as a graduate student before the 2022 season, earning second-team All-SEC honors for his play in 13 starts at left tackle.

Lane Johnson is entering his age-33 season, so this pick is for the future and depth right now. Steen played right tackle in 2019 before starting for three years on the left side (he played 2018-21 at Vanderbilt). And he has the quick feet and toughness to be a very good NFL right tackle.

219. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU/MIN): Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

You can never have enough possession receivers, and Bell made some big-time catches for the Wolverines over the past two seasons.

In 2022, Bell had career highs in catches (62), yards (889), and touchdowns (4) for the Big Ten Champions and a playoff team.

248. Philadelphia Eagles: Robert Beal Jr., DE, Georgia

The pass rusher played linebacker at Georgia but would easily transition to the defensive end role with Philadelphia.

Backlogged for playing time in the Bulldogs’ deep pass rusher rotation, Beal didn’t receive his opportunity to play consistently until 2021 and led the national champions with 6.5 sacks among 23 total tackles and two pass breakups in 15 games (two starts).

In 2022, Beal Jr. helped the Bulldogs repeat, starting eight games with 26 tackles and three sacks in 15 appearances.

