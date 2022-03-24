Breaking down the Eagles moves through first wave of free agency

Outside of landing Haason Reddick, the Philadelphia Eagles have been quiet in free agency, choosing fiscal responsibility over the big named signings that many teams around the league have engaged in.

In all, Philadelphia made less than 10 moves in the first wave of free agency, but Howie Roseman is also counting the extensions for Jordan Mailata, Josh Sweat, Dallas Goedert and Avonte Maddox as big time moves in their own right.

With the first wave of NFL free agency completed, here’s a look at Howie Roseman’s initial moves.

Haason Reddick

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick (43) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 13th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Reddick has been dominant these last two seasons, recording 12.5 quarterback sacks in 2020 with Arizona before moving to Carolina on a one-year contract and again reaching double digits in sacks with 11. Only four players in the league had more sacks over the past two seasons (23.5) than Reddick.

Fletcher Cox

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 26: Cameron Malveaux #59, Fletcher Cox #91, and Alex Singleton #49 of the Philadelphia Eagles tackle Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The legend is back as quickly as he exited, as the Eagles have re- signed Fletcher Cox to a one-year, $15 million deal.

Philadelphia released Cox just before he was to be guaranteed $18 million, as his would have been guaranteed had he been on the roster on the third day of the league year, which was Friday.

The 31 years old Cox has seen his play decline over the past few seasons. Cox, who had a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2018, had 3.5 in two of the last three seasons.

The move was first reported by Lets Go To The Phone.

Fletcher Cox 1 yr deal for $15mil guaranteed with incentives to recoup rest of money https://t.co/Crz7MaDkEc — Let's Go to the Phones (@letsgo2thephone) March 18, 2022

Things reached a boiling point after Cox sounded off after the Eagles’ 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 24.

Cox finished the 2021 season with 35 total tackles (25 solo), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery, and the Eagles could still add another defensive tackle via the NFL draft.

Zach Pascal

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (55) stops Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Pascal caught 27 passes and scored two touchdowns for the Colts in 2018, then improved those numbers to 41 receptions for 607 yards (averaging a healthy 14.8 yards per catch) and scoring five touchdowns in 2019. In 2020 Pascal grabbed 44 passes for 629 yards and another five touchdowns. Last year, Pascal caught 38 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns. He started 40 games in the last three seasons and brings excellent size at 6-foot-2, 214 pounds.

Boston Scott

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) is tackled by Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Scott has been with the Eagles since he was signed off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in the 2018 season. With Scott back in the mix, the Eagles have four running backs on the active roster – Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, Jason Huntley, and Miles Sanders.

In 45 career games, all with the Eagles, Scott has 992 rushing yards, 499 receiving yards, and 14 total touchdowns.

Anthony Harris

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris (28) tackles Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Harris joined the Eagles last season as an unrestricted free agent, bringing strong tackling, excellent leadership, and production.

Harris finished the season with 72 total tackles, two for loss, three passes defensed, and an interception.

Nate Herbig

Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig (67) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Tendered restricted free agent C/G Nate Herbig.

Herbig entered free agency as a restricted free agent, and the tender gives Herbig a one-year, $2.433 million contract. Other NFL teams can sign Herbig to an offer sheet, and the Eagles would have five days to match his salary or lose him.

Herbig made the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Stanford, and after barely playing as a rookie, he started 12 games in 2020 – five at left guard, seven at right guard – and another five games this past year, all at right guard.

Greg Ward

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) rushes with pressure from New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Greg Ward is returning to the Eagles, agreeing to a one-year deal with the veteran wide receiver instead of tendering him as a restricted free agent.

Ward had 53 catches in 2020, but after Philadelphia drafted DeVonta Smith and elevated Quez Watkins, he finished the year with seven catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns in a reduced role this season

Andre Chachere

Philadelphia Eagles safety Andre Chachere (21) on defense during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Chachere is returning to the Eagles, agreeing to a one-year deal with the veteran cornerback instead of tendering him as a restricted free agent.

Chachere appeared in 16 games last season, making one start, while logging 15 tackles on 56 total snaps. A special team’s dynamo, Chachere could find a role on defense in 2022

Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (1) and Jason Kelce (62) celebrate after Hurts’ touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Eagles’ had one of their biggest offseason questions answered on Thursday night when All-Pro center Jason Kelce announced that he’s returning for the 2022 season.

Now Ian Rapoport is reporting that the deal will be a 1-year, $14 million contract, making Kelce the highest-paid center in football.

Originally selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati, the now 12-year veteran just earned All-Pro honors for the fourth time and Pro Bowl accolades for the fifth time in his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

