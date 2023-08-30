Breaking down Eagles’ initial 53-man roster of 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles released the team’s initial 53-man roster for 2023 after making final cuts on Tuesday afternoon.

The team kept 24 players on offense, 27 players on defense and 2 specialists.

Roster cuts are fluid and as the team works towards the season opener against New England, Philadelphia is likely to make at least one roster move (and maybe more) on Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster, position by position:

QB (3)

On roster: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

Cut: Ian Book

The Eagles are going with three quarterbacks and sixth-round draft pick Tanner McKee won a roster spot with a strong Training Camp and preseason.

RB (4)

On roster: Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, D’Andre Swift

Cut: Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks

Philadelphia went with a deep and versatile group, choosing to move-on without Trey Sermon.

WR (4)

On roster: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus

Cut: Greg Ward, Joseph Ngata, Jadon Haselwood, Johnny King, Devon Allen, Britain Covey

Philadelphia initially is rolling with four wide receivers, and you can do that when the franchise has two of the top 10 players at the position.

TE (4)

On roster: Grant Calcaterra, Dallas Goedert, Albert Okwuegbunam, Jack Stoll

Cut: Tyree Jackson, Dan Arnold

Philadelphia went heavy at the position after the Eagles traded with the Broncos to acquire Albert Okwuegbunam.

A former fourth-round pick, Okwuegbunam adds athleticism to the position, and in his first three seasons, Okwuegbunam posted 54 catches for 546 yards and four touchdowns.

OL (9)

On roster: Landon Dickerson, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Jason Kelce. Jordan Mailata, Sua Opeta, Tyler Steen.

Cut: Dennis Kelly, Josh Sills, Roderick Johnson

The competition was down to one spot once Fred Johnson signed his two-year deal.

DL (10)

On roster: Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Kentavius Street, Marlon Tuipulotu, Milton Williams

Cut: Robert Cooper, Marvin Wilson

LB (6)

On roster: Patrick Johnson, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Zach Cunningham, Nakobe Dean, Christian Elliss

Cut: Nicholas Morrow, Ben VanSumeren, Quinton Bell

CB (7)

On roster: James Bradberry, Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, Avonte Maddox, Eli Ricks. Kelee Ringo, Darius Slay

Cut: Josiah Scott

Philadelphia kept Eli Ricks and Mario Goodrich on the roster to avoid another team claiming the talented cornerbacks on the waiver wire.

S (4)

On roster: Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans

Cut: K’Von Wallace, Tristin McCollum

After a tough training camp competition, K’Von Wallace is out, and Justin Evans will likely be the starter.

Special Teams (3)

On roster: Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato, Jake Elliott

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire