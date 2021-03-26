Breaking down the Eagles-Dolphins NFL draft haul using a trade value chart

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
The Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers shook up the top of the NFL draft thanks to some Friday wheeling and dealing.

While most of the NFL was enjoying Zach Wilson’s pro day, Miami traded down from No. 3 in the NFL Draft order all the way back to No. 12.

Moments after that, the Dolphins used draft capital and jumped back up to No. 6 overall in a deal with the Eagles.

Miami got an extra 2022 3rd-round selection and an extra 2023 1st-round selection courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Eagles landed the No. 12 overall pick, No. 123 overall, and the Dolphins 2022 1st-round pick.

The details of the trade can be found in the value of the moves, using the NFL’s trade value chart.

A system formulated by former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson in the 1990s, the chart helps measure the value of draft assets and helps negotiate trades?

What is the 'trade value chart'

Nov. 17, 2006; Homestead, FL, USA; Dallas Cowboys and Miami Hurricanes former head coach Jimmy Johnson during Nascar Nextel Cup qualifying for the Ford 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas

Back when he was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and building a dynasty, Jimmy Johnson developed a value chart that assigns every pick in the draft with a specific point value, making it easier for him and front-office types to compare the relative value of draft picks in different rounds. Named the "Dallas Draft Picks Value Chart", executives from around the league swear by Johnson's grading system for picks and refer to it before making a final decision on trade proposals or offers.

Philadelphia trade with Miami

7. Defensive End

Eagles receive: No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, 2022 1st-round pick Dolphins receive: No. 6 overall, No. 156 overall Based on the chart, the Eagles No. 12 pick is worth 1,200 points, the No. 123 overall pick is worth 49 points, and the 2022 1st-round pick acquired from Miami, has a value of another 1,000 points, assuming the Dolphins finish assures them a pick between 16-20. Only the Dolphins winning the Super Bowl in 2021 could make that picks value drop tremendously. The value of the No. 6 overall pick is worth 1,600 points, plus 27.4 points for No. 156 overall. Miami needs to hit on their player at No. 6 overall and make the playoffs next season for this trade to be labeled a win for the Dolphins.

