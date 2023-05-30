Breaking down the Eagles’ 53-man roster projection as OTAs get underway

Following the 2023 NFL draft, rookie minicamp, and several phases of offseason workouts, the Eagles organized team activities will begin today, Tuesday, May 30.

The Eagles’ OTAs will be held May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, and June 8 before the team breaks until the start of training camp.

GM Howie Roseman used the first wave of free agency and the draft to add a replacement for just about every player that departed. Throw in Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, and Cam Jurgens, and Philadelphia is stacked with depth at every critical position that suffered attrition.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles have almost 90 players on the offseason roster after adding seven draft picks and nine undrafted free agents.

With Phase Three of offseason workouts set to end and OTAs set to begin, here’s an updated 53-man roster prediction with breakdown and analysis.

Quarterbacks (3)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts

Marcus Mariota

Tanner McKee

Position notes:The All-Pro quarterback and MVP runner-up will arrive for OTAs and training camp with a contract extension.

The Eagles’ new backup quarterback should be an improvement over Gardner Minshew from a scheme point of view.

The former Stanford quarterback will battle Ian Book for the third quarterback spot. With backups and reserves getting most of the work in preseason games, McKee will win the third quarterback job as a developmental prospect.

Advertisement

Running Back (4)

D’Andre Swift

Rashaad Penny

Kenneth Gainwell

Boston Scott

Position notes:Swift will be the first Eagles player in franchise history to wear the No. 0, adding more excitement to his homecoming.

A true dual-threat running back, Swift will be the starter from Day 1.

The running back signed a one-year deal with the expectation that he’d run behind the Eagles’ dominant offensive line. He’ll now share carries with D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell and could carve out a role as the Eagles’ finisher in the second half.

After looking like the early starter for 2023, Kenneth Gainwell could shift to the 2nd or third option at running back after Philadelphia acquired D’Andre Swift.

Advertisement

Scott returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal and will resume his role as a dual-threat Giant Killer.

Trey Sermon is probably the more natural running back of the two. Still, the Eagles only carried four at the position in 2023, and the former Ohio State star could be the odd man out unless Howie Roseman keeps five.

Wide Receiver (5)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith

Olamide Zaccheaus

Quez Watkins

Britain Covey

Position notes:The All-Pro will return to Philadelphia for his second year, looking to improve his franchise record of 1,594 yards.

The Heisman Trophy winner will look to take the next step as a Pro Bowler and potential All-Pro.

Advertisement

Watkins will enter a contract year with a chip on his shoulder and competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot.

Olamide Zaccheaus made our list of five veterans Philadelphia should target at the wide receiver position, and on Wednesday, Howie Roseman addressed that need.

Zaccheaus gives Philadelphia a versatile player in the slot, and a local product is returning home as the Plainfield, New Jersey native attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.

Covey currently makes the roster now over Jaden Haselwood thanks to his special teams prowess.

TE (3)

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert

Jack Stoll

Grant Calcaterra

Advertisement

Position notes:One of the NFL’s top five tight ends, Goedert will look to take the next step towards All-Pro status.

Stoll has carved out a role in Philadelphia as a talented blocker and capable backup, but he’ll see competition from Grant Calcaterra, and rookie, Brady Russell.

Calcaterra was expected to be the third tight end unless Philadelphia drafted at the position early on.

Howie Roseman didn’t draft a tight end, but former Colorado pass catcher Brady Russell offers an intriguing undrafted prospect who can flourish after the catch.

The Eagles signed Dan Arnold, another intriguing option.

In 59 career NFL regular-season games (11 starts), Arnold has 95 catches for 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns.

Advertisement

Offensive Line (9)

Jordan Mailata

Landon Dickerson

Jason Kelce

Cam Jurgens

Lane Johnson

Fred Johnson

Jack Driscoll

Sua Opeta

Tyler Steen

Position note:The future Hall of Famer Kelce returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

We’re going out on a limb and predicting the more natural and bigger guard/tackle outlast second-year center/guard Cam Jurgens in this battle.

The All-Pro right tackle signed a massive extension and spent the offseason rehabbing from abdominal surgery.

Jurgens would be about 15 pounds lighter than the average NFL guard but has longer arms than third-round pick Tyler Steen. Depending on the usage rate for Jason Kelce during training camp, it could be Jurgens taking most of the first team reps at the center spot, similar to how things played out in 2022.

Advertisement

If that happens, Steen could spend the bulk of training camp practices getting first-team reps at right guard.

The versatile offensive guard/tackle is the primary backup for Lane Johnson but could see his role change drastically with Tyler Steen able to play both positions as well.

Defensive Line (9)

Josh Sweat

Fletcher Cox

Jalen Carter

Brandon Graham

Jordan Davis

Kentavius Street

Milton Williams

Derek Barnett

Moro Ojomo

Position notes: Graham returns on a one-year deal, turning down more lucrative offers.

Davis returns for a more prominent role in year two.

Jalen Carter signed his contract and will get to work after attending the rookie minicamp.

Advertisement

Josh Sweat had his best season as a pro in 2022.

Kentavius Street can play multiple positions, giving Sean Desai another versatile defender.

Milton Williams will also have a more prominent role with Javon Hargrave’s departure.

The long-time Eagle returned on a one-year deal.

Cox could certainly be a starter in 2023, but he’ll cede snaps to Jordan Davis and first round pick, Jalen Carter.

A solid defensive end and edge setter, Derek Barnett will return after a torn ACL.

Moro Ojomo can play multiple positions, giving him the edge over Marlon Tuipulot and Noah Elliss.

Linebackers (7)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nakobe Dean

Haason Reddick

Advertisement

Nolan Smith

Patrick Johnson

Shaun Bradley

Nicholas Morrow

Ben VanSumeren

Position notes:Dean will be one of two starters at middle linebacker, with T.J. Edwards heading to the Bears.

Morrow played every defensive down for the Bears in 2022, and he’ll likely start opposite Dean.

The Eagles are signing an intriguing prospect to an undrafted free agent deal, bringing in linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

#MichiganState LB Ben VanSumeren is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 237lb freak athlete posted a 42.5-inch vertical leap, 29 reps on the bench, and a 10’11” broad jump. His 4.40s 40-yard dash would‘be been the 2nd-fastest among LBs at the Combine. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) April 30, 2023

VanSumeren transferred to Michigan State from Michigan in 2021, nearly transferring again last year, before removing his name from the portal and sticking in East Lansing.

Ben VanSumeren is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 93 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. QTing just to get updated numbers #Eagleshttps://t.co/DdoHP02K40 https://t.co/vnmuqFhqEO pic.twitter.com/Qec3npME9u — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

With Roseman looking to upgrade the linebacker spot, VanSumeren takes a spot from Christian Elliss.

Entering his second year with the Eagles, Reddick will look to duplicate his 16.5 sacks in 2023.

The special team standout will look to earn a roster spot in 2022.

The first-round pick will drop down a digit from his college number, wearing the No. 3 as a SAM linebacker who’ll watch Hasson Reddick’s every move.

Cornerback (6)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Darius Slay

James Bradberry

Avonte Maddox

Zech McPhearson

Kelee Ringo

CB/S Mekhi Garner

Position notes:Slay is back on a two-year deal.

Bradberry returned on a three-year deal.

Entering his third year, McPhearson will battle Greedy Williams and Kelee Ringo for a roster spot.

A fourth-round pick, Kelee Ringo lands the fifth cornerback role as he continues to develop.

Garner is a long and physical cornerback that can play in both man and zone coverages but needs to play press coverage to truly flourish.

Standing 6-2, 220 pounds, a switch to safety or the STAR position could help elevate the former LSU defensive back to a roster spot.

Safety (4)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Reed Blankenship

Terrell Edmunds

Sydney Brown

Justin Evans

Position notes:The 2022 undrafted rookie Blankenship is expected to battle Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown for the role of a starter.

A star at Illinois, Brown is a rookie that brings versatility and playmaking prowess to the position.

Safeties in Sean Desai’s defense are positionless, and Evans could see time at multiple spots.

Special Teams (3)

(Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Jake Elliott

Rick Lovato

Ty Zentner

Zentner will battle Arryn Siposs for the punter position, and we predict that he wins the job.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire