Breaking down the Eagles’ 53-man roster prediction after Week 1 of training camp

The Eagles had the lightest workload of all 32 NFL teams.

After wrapping up the offseason workouts and OTAs without significant injuries or distractions, the Birds have had four training camp practices in seven days.

Philadelphia returns a revamped defense and the league’s most explosive offensive unit.

We recently revealed an updated version of our 53-man roster prediction, with added surprises and an upset at critical positions.

With Week 2 of camp underway and open practice approaching, here’s some breakdown and analysis of the 53-man roster prediction.

Quarterbacks (3)

Jalen Hurts

Marcus Mariota

Tanner McKee —

Position notes: The All-Pro quarterback and MVP runner-up has been lights out during the first week and has shown elite ball skills early-on.

The rookie from Stanford has looked solid during the first week, and after initially leaving a third quarterback off the 53-man roster, Tanner McKee gets the nod.

Running Back (4)

D’Andre Swift

Rashaad Penny

Kenneth Gainwell

Boston Scott

Position notes: Swift will be the first Eagles player in franchise history to wear the No. 0, adding more excitement to his homecoming.

A true dual-threat running back, the former Georgia running back should log 50+ catches.

Rashaad Penny will be a key player to watch and has the support of Eagles play-callers.

After looking like the early starter for 2023, Kenneth Gainwell could shift to the 2nd or third option at running back.

Scott returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal and will resume his role as a dual-threat Giant Killer.

Trey Sermon is probably a more natural running back than Boston Scott.

Still, the Eagles only carried four at the position in 2023, and the former Ohio State star could be the odd man out unless Howie Roseman keeps five.

Wide Receiver (5)

A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith

Olamide Zaccheaus

Quez Watkins

Britain Covey

Covey is the final wide receiver on the 53-man roster, as Philadelphia will have the option to elevate a wide receiver from the practice squad on game week.

Covey makes the roster over Jaden Haselwood thanks to his special teams prowess.

Former Clemson star Joseph Ngata gives Brian Johnson a big, physical pass catcher to work with on the practice squad along with Haselwood.

TE (3)

Dallas Goedert

Jack Stoll

Tyree Jackson

Position notes: One of the NFL’s top five tight ends, Goedert will look to take the next step towards All-Pro status.

Stoll has carved out a role in Philadelphia as a talented blocker and capable backup, but he’ll see competition from Grant Calcaterra, and rookie, Brady Russell.

Calcaterra was expected to be the third tight end, but Tyree Jackson could be the guy after a strong start to camp.

In 59 career NFL regular-season games (11 starts), Arnold has 95 catches for 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns.

Offensive Line (9)

Jordan Mailata

Landon Dickerson

Jason Kelce

Cam Jurgens

Lane Johnson

Dennis Kelly

Jack Driscoll

Sua Opeta

Tyler Steen

Position note: The future Hall of Famer Kelce returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

Cam Jurgens has bulked up and he’ll likely win the right guard spot easily after some early questions following the NFL draft.

The All-Pro right tackle signed a massive extension and spent the offseason rehabbing from abdominal surgery.

Jurgens would be about 15 pounds lighter than the average NFL guard but has longer arms than third-round pick Tyler Steen. Depending on the usage rate for Jason Kelce during training camp, it could be Jurgens taking most of the first team reps at the center spot, similar to how things played out in 2022.

If that happens, Steen could spend the bulk of training camp practices getting first-team reps at right guard.

The versatile offensive guard/tackle Jack Driscoll is the primary backup for Lane Johnson but could see his role change drastically with Tyler Steen able to play both positions as well.

Dennis Kelly’s arrival gives Jeff Stoutland another veteran tackle with game experience, and makes Fred Johnson the odd man out.

Defensive Line (9)

Josh Sweat

Fletcher Cox

Jalen Carter

Brandon Graham

Jordan Davis

Kentavius Street

Milton Williams

Derek Barnett

Moro Ojomo

Position notes: Graham will take a back seat, allowing Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter to flourish.

Davis returns for a more prominent role in year two, and he’s been dominant early-on.

Jalen Carter has already put his game-wrecking abilities on display. Cox could certainly be a starter in 2023, but he’ll cede snaps to Jordan Davis and first-round pick Jalen Carter.

A solid defensive end and edge setter, Derek Barnett will return after a torn ACL.

Moro Ojomo can play multiple positions, giving him the edge over Marlon Tuipulot and Noah Elliss.

Linebackers (7)

Nakobe Dean

Haason Reddick

Nolan Smith

Patrick Johnson

Shaun Bradley

Nicholas Morrow

Christian Elliss

Position notes: Dean will be one of two starters at middle linebacker, while Christian Elliss continues to elevate his play.

Morrow played every defensive down for the Bears in 2022, but he’s battling Elliss and Shaun Bradley.

Cornerback (6)

Darius Slay

James Bradberry

Avonte Maddox

Zech McPhearson

Kelee Ringo

Josh Jobe

Position notes: Slay and Bradberry have looked dominant early-on.

Entering his third year, McPhearson will be the backup in the slot and could push Avonte Maddox for snaps.

A fourth-round pick, Kelee Ringo lands the fifth cornerback role as he continues to develop.

Former Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe saw first team reps when Darius Slay and James Bradberry were out during OTAs.

Safety (4)

Reed Blankenship

Terrell Edmunds

Sydney Brown

K’Von Wallace

Position notes: The 2022 undrafted rookie Blankenship is a clear starter out of four combatants.

A star at Illinois, Brown is a rookie who brings versatility and playmaking prowess.

Safeties in Sean Desai’s defense are positionless, and K’Von Wallace could see time at multiple spots.

Special Teams (3)

Jake Elliott

Rick Lovato

Arryn Siposs

Zentner will battle Arryn Siposs for the punter position, and the veteran and former Auburn Tiger was victorious in Round 1 of OTAs.

