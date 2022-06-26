Breaking down the Eagles $52 million in dead money

One of the most important off-season’s in Eagles franchise history is complete and with Carson Wentz’s dead money off the books, the Birds are looking at much greener pastures from a salary cap standpoint moving forward.

After the salary cap decreased from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact, the cap rose to $208.2 million in 2022.

There are still a few issues, with a total of 14 current or former Eagles accounting for almost $53 million in dead cap space.

Fletcher Cox -- $9,641,408

Philadelphia got out from underneath Cox’s huge 2022 cap number with the release, but there’s still significant cap space being sucked up by his dead money hit

Malik Jackson $9,033,000

Jackson’s dead money hit was spread out over two seasons.

Derek Barnett $7,248,800

Barnett returned to the Eagles as a free agent, but will still have dead money hit.

Brandon Brooks $5,939,235

Philadelphia restructured Brooks’ contract, reducing his salary cap hit in 2022, as both sides prepare to move on. The Eagles will save $12 million with the move and Brooks’ non-guaranteed base salary of just over $1 million after June 1.

In the restructure, the Eagles reduced Brooks’ base salary from $13.4 million in 2022 to $1.12 million.

Brooks, 32, filed his retirement paperwork after June 1, and he’ll count $9 million in dead cap space for 2022 and 2023.

Alshon Jeffery $5,435,706

Jeffery restructured his contract in January 2021, making his base salary $2 million, while reducing his cap number to $7 million, along with the dead money, as well – a total savings of $10.8 million.

Zach Ertz $3,548,000

Ertz was traded to the Cardinals in 2021, but still leaves a dead cap hit.

Anthony Harris $2,408,000

Rodney McLeod $2,140,000

Joe Flacco $1,940,000

Philadelphia signed Flacco to a deal and then traded the veteran to the New York Jets.

Steven Nelson $1,508,000

Nelson signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, worth $2.5 million guaranteed with a cap hit of just under $1.3 million in 2021.

Eric Wilson $1,372,000

Wilson signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract after playing for the Minnesota Vikings, but eventually lost his job to T.J. Edwards.

Ryan Kerrigan $1,140,000

Kerrigan initially signed a one-year deal for upwards of $3.5 million in 2021, with likely incentives being involved in the deal.

Rick Lovato $375,000

John Hightower $150,026

A 2020 fifth-round draft pick, Hightower signed a 2-year, $1,775,000 contract with the Eagles, including a $10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $887,500.

The former Boise State star has been a practice squad member for much of the past two seasons, eliminating some of the expected earnings.

