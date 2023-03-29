Breaking down Draft Wire’s 7-round Chiefs mock draft

There are less than 30 days to go to the 2023 NFL draft.

With the clock ticking down, we’re getting more and more mock drafts for the Kansas City Chiefs. Our friend Curt Popejoy over at Draft Wire has recently unveiled a seven-round mock draft to help the reigning Super Bowl champions reload. There are no trades in this one, with a full 10 picks made for Kansas City.

Below is a quick breakdown and reaction to each pick:

Round 1, Pick 31: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

If Smith is available at No. 31, the Chiefs will be running to the podium to announce the pick. I traded up for him in my mock draft 1.0, which I think is a strong possibility. The team has shown a clear interest here between formal interviews and Joe Cullen running the workouts at the Georgia pro day. This is a pick that you’re making based on traits, leadership and tape. Smith didn’t have the best statistical production during his college career and was hampered by injuries in each of the last two seasons. Still, many expect him to be one of the elite pass-rushing and run-defending edge rushers to emerge from this draft class.

Round 2, Pick 63: BYU OT Blake Freeland

AP Photo/George Frey

Freeland is probably the most athletic tackle prospect in this draft class, recording the highest vertical jump ever for an offensive lineman at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine (37 inches). His agility drills and workouts show an athlete with elite footwork, but he’s going to need to work with a good coach at the NFL level to correct some big issues in pass protection. In my eyes, you’re drafting Freeland because of long-term projection rather than immediate impact. He’s not a plug-and-play starter in the NFL, but he could develop into a really good player once his technique catches up to his elite athleticism.

Round 3, Pick 95: Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson

Margaret Kispert/The Des Moines Register

I took Hutchinson at this same exact spot in my mock draft 1.0. In my humble opinion, he’d be the perfect option to replace some of what the Chiefs lost in JuJu Smith-Schuster. He has the size and route-running ability to get those hard-earned yards across the middle of the field. I was most impressed with his work on comeback routes, which is something the Chiefs incorporated often in 2022. He also has a big catch radius that gives him an “always open” reputation.

Round 4, Pick 122 (via MIA for Tyreek Hill): Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I know that it looks like the Chiefs are set at the tight end position, but this draft is good and deep enough that I wouldn’t mind them taking another one. Athletically speaking, Schoonmaker compares favorably to Travis Kelce. He’s going to make an immediate impact in the NFL as a blocker, which means he’ll see the field early. There’s room for him to develop as a receiver, but there’s probably no better place to do that than in Kansas City.

Round 4, Pick 134: Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

I stand by my previous comments that Andy Reid would turn Kenny McIntosh into the greatest receiving back the NFL has ever seen. I know he didn’t test particularly well at the combine, but he’d be a really fun complement to Isiah Pacheco. A bit of lightning to Pacheco’s thunderous running style, if you will.

Round 5, Pick 166: South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

I took Pickens at pick No. 95 in my 2.0 mock draft. This would be a big-time steal for Kansas City to get him in the fifth round. He’s a big man that moves really well for his size. Run-stopping will be his game in the NFL, but I think he can develop into more than a two-down lineman. He’s shown the ability to get after the quarterback and working alongside a player like Chris Jones could do wonders for his game.

Round 6, Pick 178 (From CHI via MIA for Tyreek Hill): LSU S Jay Ward

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Ward is a physical and versatile defensive back, who can play safety, nickel or cornerback. He’s been a big leader on the back end of the LSU defense, so if the Chiefs are looking to add to that component in the secondary, this would be a solid pickup. He reminds me a bit of L’Jarius Sneed coming out of Louisiana Tech and I think he’d be a solid understudy if the Chiefs were planning to move on from Sneed after 2023.

Round 6, Pick 217 (Compensatory Pick): Indiana LB Cam Jones

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times

Linebacker is a sneaky-good position group in the 2023 NFL draft, but it’s also one of the positions that the Chiefs are most set at. Bringing in a player like Jones, who has the pedigree of a downhill run defender with a knack for making plays in zone coverage, could be a wise move with the future in mind. Drue Tranquill is only here for a year and Willie Gay Jr. is set to become a free agent next March.

Round 7, Pick 249: Tennessee OG Jerome Carvin

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Late round interior lineman out of Tennessee? Sign me up. Carvin is one of the more versatile interior offensive line prospects in this class. He boasts 42 career starts across the entire offensive interior and against SEC competition at that. Getting him this late on Day 3 would be an absolute coup for Kansas City and would help reinforce the interior offensive line depth for the foreseeable future.

Round 7, Pick 250 (Compensatory Pick): South Alabama CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

You can never have too many cornerbacks. This player projects as a developmental press cornerback who will probably play outside the numbers in the NFL. Teams are going to want to start him on special teams to get him to become a bit more willing as a tackler. The ball production is there with five interceptions and 17 passes defended over the past two seasons.

