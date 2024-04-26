Breaking down the draft trade between the Jets and Vikings for J.J. McCarthy

The first trade of the 2024 NFL draft came quite a bit later in the first round than many expected. After the first nine picks were all made by the assigned teams, there was finally some trade action for the No. 10 overall pick.

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings agreed to a deal that allowed the Vikings to move up one spot to select Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota sent No. 11, No. 129 and No. 157 to the Jets for No. 10 and No. 203 overall.

The trade value chart says this is almost a perfect match of a deal between the two teams.

