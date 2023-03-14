Breaking down Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed’s new contract

While the NFL’s legal tampering is just over a day old, all 32 teams don’t have to wait until the start of the league year to officially re-sign their own pending free agents.

The Miami Dolphins got a head start last week, re-signing running back Salvon Ahmed, who was set to be a restricted free agent.

Ahmed, 24, was originally signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2020. This past season, Ahmed was passed on the depth chart by newcomers Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Jeff Wilson, leading to his lowest output in any year, as he rushed for just 64 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

The former Husky’s new deal is a one-year contract to return to Miami worth $1.45 million. According to Over the Cap, the deal includes $1.01 million in base salary ($200,000 guaranteed), a prorated bonus of $100,000 and $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses. His cap hit for 2023 is $1.41 million.

Miami opted to sign Ahmed to a one-year deal rather than tender him with the right-of-first-refusal tender, saving them about $1.2 million. With the way this contract is structured, the Dolphins could release the back and only incur $300,000 in a dead cap hit while saving $1.1 million.

This means there’s no guarantee that Ahmed makes the roster, but, for right now, he and Raheem Mostert are the only ones on it.

More!

LB Duke Riley reacts to re-signing with Dolphins Dolphins re-sign RB Raheem Mostert LOOK: QB Mike White shares throwback photo in Dolphins gear

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire