Breaking down Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson’s new contract

The Miami Dolphins made a surprising string of moves this offseason, as they re-signed all four of their running backs that were pending free agents.

That list includes Jeff Wilson, who came to Miami last year at the trade deadline when the Dolphins acquired him for a fifth-round pick.

According to Over the Cap, Wilson and the Dolphins agreed to a two-year contract worth $6 million.

In 2023, he’ll make $1.08 million in base salary (fully guaranteed), $782,500 in a prorated signing bonus, $255,000 in per-game roster bonuses and another $100,000 in workout bonuses. His cap number is set to be $2.2 million.

The following year, his base salary jumps to $2.645 million (none guaranteed), and he’ll also earn $782,5000 in a prorated signing bonus, $255,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $100,000 in workout bonuses. His 2024 cap hit is $3.782 million.

Like Raheem Mostert’s contract, Wilson’s is fairly reasonable for a player of his age and efficiency. And, one again, general manager Chris Grier has set the deal up in a way that they could move from Wilson after the first year for only $782,500 in dead cap space in 2024, freeing up $3 million.

