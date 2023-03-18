Breaking down new Dolphins QB Mike White’s contract

One of the first moves that the Miami Dolphins made this offseason was addressing the backup quarterback position after Teddy Bridgewater didn’t exactly perform up to expectations in 2022.

During the legal tampering period, Miami agreed to terms with former New York Jets quarterback Mike White, and the deal has become official since the start of the league year.

According to Over the Cap, White’s contract is a two-year deal worth $8 million.

In 2023, White has a $1.08 million base salary, which is fully guaranteed, and a $1.71 million prorated signing bonus. Next year, his base salary jumps to $3.5 million, but none of it is guaranteed, and he has another $1.71 million in a prorated signing bonus.

His cap hits for 2023 and 2024 are $2.79 million and $5.21 million, respectively.

If Miami wanted to cut White after the season, they could save $3.5 million, while incurring a dead cap penalty of $1.71 million.

Hopefully, Tagovailoa can stay healthy, and White never has to see the field, but in limited opportunities, he’s looked like a capable backup. $4 million annually is an extremely fair deal for someone who may be asked to lead the team for multiple games.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire