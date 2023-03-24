Breaking down Dolphins OT Kendall Lamm’s new contract

The Miami Dolphins entered the offseason with some questions along the offensive line.

Who would be starting at right tackle and left guard? Who would be the swing tackle?

One of the moves that Chris Grier decided on in recent weeks was to re-sign offensive tackle Kendall Lamm.

According to Over the Cap, Lamm and the Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal that will pay him roughly $1.32 million in 2023. The tackle will make $1.17 million a base salary ($100,000 of which is guaranteed), $100,000 in a signing bonus and $52,500 in per-game roster bonuses. His cap number is set to be $1.05 million.

With uncertainty at the position, and the low guarantees in the contract, Lamm’s spot on the roster is far from a lock. If Miami were to release Lamm before the start of the season, they’d save $850,000 in cap space and be left with just $200,000 in dead cap.

At this point, looking at the depth chart, Lamm appears to be the frontrunner for the swing tackle spot, but it’s still early in the process.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

4 things to know about Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott Breaking down new Dolphins TE Eric Saubert's contract 4 things to know about new Dolphins LB David Long

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire