Breaking down Detroit Tigers' picks in Rounds 11-20 of 2021 MLB draft

The Detroit Tigers made 10 selections in the 2021 MLB draft on Tuesday, completing the 20-round draft with 21 total picks over the past three days.

On Sunday, the Tigers made two selections in the MLB draft: Heritage Hall (Oklahoma) High School right-hander Jackson Jobe in Round 1 (No. 3 overall) and Texas right-hander Ty Madden in Competitive Balance Round A (No. 32 overall).

The Tigers then made nine picks Monday: Friendswood (Texas) High infielder Izaac Pacheco in Round 2 (No. 39); Alabama right-hander Dylan Smith in Round 3 (No. 74); Bryant University right-hander Tyler Mattison in Round 4 (No. 104), Notre Dame right-hander Tanner Kohlhepp in Round 5 (No. 135); North Carolina State outfielder Austin Murr in Round 6 (No. 165), Georgia Tech left-hander Brant Hurter in Round 7 (No. 195); South Carolina-Upstate right-hander Jordan Marks in Round 8 (No. 225); Ohio State right-hander Garrett Burhenn in Round 9 (No. 255); and Kentucky outfielder Austin Schultz in Round 10 (No. 285).

Meet the newest Tigers, beginning in the 11th round:

Vitals: 6 feet 1, 200 pounds.

Bats/throws: Right/right.

Drafted: 11th round (No. 315 overall).

The buzz: The Tigers couldn't have started the third day of the draft any better, adding to the catching depth in the organization. Last year, Detroit picked Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler in the second round. In his first year of pro ball, Dingler quickly jumped (with 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson) from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Erie. Crouch, 22, hit .311 with 15 home runs, 36 RBIs, 39 walks and 41 strikeouts for Central Florida. Crouch isn't as talented as Miami's Adrian Del Castillo — picked No. 67 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks — but he makes sense for the Tigers as a potential steal in the 11th round.

