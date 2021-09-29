Breaking down the Detroit Lions dead salary cap hits
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After dumping linebacker Jamie Collins to the discard pile, the Detroit Lions have added even more dead money to the salary cap. Collins’ release adds another $5.53 million in dead money on the Lions 2021 salary cap ledger.
It raises the Lions’ dead cap total to an NFL-high $57.4 million for 2021, per Over The Cap. That represents a considerable amount of money being spent on players who are no longer Lions. It’s the hefty price to pay to jumpstart the roster rebuild under new GM Brad Holmes.
A third of the dead money belongs to former QB Matthew Stafford. The Lions are on the hook for $19 million for Stafford even after trading him to the Los Angeles Rams. He’s one of nine players who are no longer on the Detroit roster who costs at least $1 million against the team’s 2021 salary cap.
Dead money in 2021
(in millions)
Matthew Stafford
$19.0
Justin Coleman
$6.1
Desmond Trufant
$6.0
Jamie Collins
$5.5
Jesse James
$4.3
Chase Daniel
$3.0
Christian Jones
$2.2
$2.0
Danny Shelton
$1.3
Of those hits, the Holmes regime is only responsible for Perriman, who failed to pan out as a wide receiver despite the free agent investment in him this offseason. Kicker Randy Bullock costs the Lions $750,000 in dead money, the next-biggest expense incurred to the dead cap ledger by Holmes.
The good news is that nearly all the dead money clears off the cap for 2022. Collins costs the Lions $6.33 million in obligation for next season, but the only other dead cap the Lions carry over is $758,449 to another too-slow linebacker coveted by the old regime, Jahlani Tavai.