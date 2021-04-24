Breaking down DE DeMarcus Walker’s contract with the Texans

The Houston Texans added to their edge defense with the signing of former Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker to a one-year contract.

Walker started four games among his 13 played for the Broncos in 2020, collecting 4.5 sacks, 18 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

The former 2017 second-round pick from Florida State signed a one-year contract with the Texans worth $1.5 million. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the contract includes a $300,000 signing bonus and a $1 million salary.

In the contract, $500,000 of that money is guaranteed for skill, injury, and salary cap. Walker also has a per game roster bonus up to $200,000, and he earns $11,764 per game that he is active.

The 6-4, 280-pound defensive end will cost the AFC South club $1.452 million against their salary cap. However, he should provide another pass rushing presence in new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith’s Tampa-2 scheme with a 4-3 front alongside Shaq Lawson.